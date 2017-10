× Expand Photo provided

Former Seton standout Margaret “Meg” Champagne helped the UNH Womens’ Cross Country Team secure their second straight New England Championship crown. Champagne, a sophomore, finished fourth overall on the 5k course in 18:04. This was an improvement from her ninth place finish last year. The full UNH squad will next compete at the America East Conference Championship which will be hosted by UVM on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Hard’ack Recreation Area in St. Albans, Vt.