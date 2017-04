DURHAM, N.H. — Former Seton standout and University of New Hampshire freshman Meg Champagne, started her outdoor track season at the UNH Outdoor Season Opener held at Wildcat Stadium April 8. Under cold and windy conditions Champagne finished third in the 1,500m in a time of 4:45.13. The Wildcats won the meet with 177 points over UMass Lowell (122), Maine (122), Brown (86), and Holy Cross (83).