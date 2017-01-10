Champion Chance! Lapier brings home gold from Peru Invitational

× Chance Lapier works on pinning Justin Koppet of Dolgeville in the championship match of the Peru Invitational at 200-lbs. under the watchful eyes of the referee. Lapier would pin Koppet with five seconds remaining in the opening period. Photo by Jill Lobdell

PERU — With 16 wrestlers making their way to the podium Jan. 7, the Peru varsity program easily regained the title at its own tournament, the 48th Peru Invitational, by scoring 237 points.

Adirondack was second with 155 points, while fellow Section VII school AuSable Valley was eighth with 73 points.

For the Patriots, Chance Lapier became the first Patriot wrestler to claim an Invitational title as he pinned Dolgeville’s Justin Kopet with five seconds remaining in the opening period.

“It’s awesome to bring our school and our program some recognition,” Lapier said. “The Peru Classic was a benchmark for me this season. If I could hang with all the great wrestlers here, I knew I was going to be in good shape for the rest of the season.”

The Patriots had four other wrestlers make the podium.

In all, the Indians had nine wrestlers make the championship finals in the seeded, bracketed individual tournament that included 22 teams from 14 schools.

Out of the eight, three finished the day with championships for Peru, including Cole McKee, who scored a 4-0 decision over Adirondack’s Travis Hastwell at 220.

“I was second as a freshman and fourth last year, so this is a big win for me at our home tournament,” said McKee. “I think this will be a real big confidence boost for the team as we get ready for the matches we have the rest of the season.”

While Cole was winning his match, Alijah Seymour was in one of the top matches of the evening, scoring a 5-3 win over Tioga’s Brady Worthing at 106.

Seymour attacked early for two points on a takedown 15 seconds into the match, getting Worthing on his back for two additional points five seconds later. The Tioga wrestler responded with an escape midway through the opening two minutes and took Seymour down with 30 seconds left.

In the second, Seymour was able to maintain top position over Worthing for the entire two minutes, scoring an insurance point in the third and final period on an escape with just over one minute remaining.

“I’ve been watching this tournament since I was 5 years old and waiting for the day I would be able to compete in it,” said the Freshman Seymour. “It’s really cool to win it, now I just need to keep my focus for the rest of the season.”

The Indians third win came at 138, as Collin Hogan scored a 12-3 win over Jacob Null of Dolgeville, earning a 10-1 lead at the end of the first two-minute period.

“It was my third time in the finals and fifth time wrestling in the tournament, so it was huge to finally get a win,” Hogan said. “This was one of my main goals coming into the season, to win this tournament at home.”

Individual results

AVCS:

Zach Bola (99): 1-2

Will Sprague (99): 0-2

Landen Snyder (126): 3-2, fifth place

Austin Dukett (132): 0-2

Mason Dubay (138): 1-2

Zach Cumber (145): 0-2

Jason Fletcher (152): 4-2, fifth place

Joe LeClair (160): 4-1, third place

Chance Lapier (195): 3-0, CHAMPION

Zach Hamilton (220): 1-2, fifth place

Dylan Goodrow (285): 1-2