Champions!

TIGER POWER: Congratulations to the Middlebury Union High School Varsity Girls lacrosse team following its 10-8 win over Mt. Anthony Union High School in the 2017 Division 1 State Championship game June 12. Last week, the Middlebury Parks & Recreation Department congratulated summer lifeguards Abby Gleason, Anna Hodson, Ciara Eagan and Olivia Beauchamp, as well as Camp Kookamunga counselor Emily Lafromboise and all members of the championship team. The team got in shape during the winter months exercising at Middlebury Fitness on Wilson Road.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines