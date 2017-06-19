Champions!

× Expand ACSU photo

TIGER POWER: Congratulations to the Middlebury Union High School Varsity Girls lacrosse team following its 10-8 win over Mt. Anthony Union High School in the 2017 Division 1 State Championship game June 12. Last week, the Middlebury Parks & Recreation Department congratulated summer lifeguards Abby Gleason, Anna Hodson, Ciara Eagan and Olivia Beauchamp, as well as Camp Kookamunga counselor Emily Lafromboise and all members of the championship team. The team got in shape during the winter months exercising at Middlebury Fitness on Wilson Road.