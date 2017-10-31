Chazy repeats with win over Willsboro

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Willsboro's Joseph King had a strong game in net for the Warriors against Chazy, who proved to be too much for the third seed in capturing the Class D title.

PLATTSBURGH | While the Willsboro Warriors played a strong 80 minutes of soccer on the PHS turf Oct. 28, the top seed Chazy Eagles just had too many answers to everything the third seed tried in a 4-0 win for the defending Class D champions.

Josh McCauley had a goal and assist in the win, while Hayden King, Tristen Conners and Justin Collins also scored. Ben Norcross made a pair of saves to preserve the win, being the last man back on a defense which has not allowed a goal in the past 11 games, having allowed only one goal to a Section VII opponent (PHS) and three overall (3-2 win over OFA).

No Class D team has scored a goal against the Eagles.

“Sometimes I do not have to do a lot because they are so good,” Norcorss said. “It is something our team looked forward to as we headed into the end of the regular season and it is something I give the credit to the boys in front of me.”

“At first I was a little nervous but now I am more calm,” sweeper Nathan Trombly said. “I have seen it all so there is not much that surprises me. All five of us communicate with each other to see what is open and lock down plays.”

“It has been phenomenal. It is a great group of guys and we all know what to do and where to be to help each other,” said defensive newcomer Ely Moak.

“At times, I am able to get forward and get some crosses in, but we always focus on our defensive effort with each other,” said Hunter Bechard.

“Coming into the season three of us have been playing together and adding in Ely as a senior has been great,” Bryan McAfee said. “We need to keep playing hard and stay at this peak we are at. We go in knowing that we can lose but believing we can win any game.”

“I think the guys in the back can go under-appreciated at times but not by us,” coach Rob McAuliffe said. “They have played so well and we feel so confident with the way they are playing now going onto Saturday, We they can continue that, we feel good about our chances.”

McAuliffe said his team came up against a strong opponent in Willsboro.

“I think Willsboro played very well, and we were not surprised by that,” he said. “We knew King (nine saves) was a very good goalie and he showed us that today, They frustrated us for the first 28 minutes and I think that is where the experience comes in on our part that we had guys who were not flustered by not getting that goal. But when it came, there was definitely relief.”

The Eagles will next face Section X’s Madrid-Waddington.