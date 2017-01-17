Chiefs’ boys and girls earn wins at second CVAC indoor meet

PLATTSBURGH — The Saranac boy’s and girl’s indoor track and field programs are proving to be the top of the crop in 2016-17.

The teams have won both of the opening league meets of the season, with the boys posting a 49.5 edge over Peru and the girls a 41 point edge of PHS in the Jan. 14 meets.

Eric Delutis paced the Chiefs with wins in the 300 meter dash and long jump, while Rory Patterson won the 600, Dan Utzler the shot put and Cameron Duffield the 55 hurdles. The Chiefs also kept Peru away from a relay sweep by winning the 1,600 relay event,

For the runner-up Chiefs, Ben Post scored a win in the 3,200 race and Matthew Guski won the 1,000. Peru also scored wins in the 3,200 and 640 relay events.

Caleb Moore scored a lone win for Seton Catholic in the 1,600.

Other school top finishes included: Logan VanBuren (EKMW, second in 1,600), Ticonderoga (second in 640 relay), Jacub Baer (AVCS, second in 1,000), Dylan Trombley (AVCS - second in 3,200), Matt Rossum (AVCS, third in 3,200 with personal best) and Tyler Blair (Saranac, second in high jump).

In the girls meet, Desiree Dashnaw scored a win in the 55 hurdles for the champion Chiefs, along with a win in the triple jump. Rachael Woodruff won the 1,000, while Kat Furman led the Chiefs to a sweep of the shot put podium.

The Hornets, who finished in second, got a win from Madison Baker in the 600.

Meg McDonald had a pair of wins for Ticonderoga, winning the 55 hurdles along with the high jump, while teammate Haleigh Wright won the long jump.

Other top performances included Jayda Meadows winning the 55 dash for Saranac Lake, Savannah DeJordy won the 1,500 for Seton Catholic while sister Lea finished second, Ella Messner second in the high jump for Peru.