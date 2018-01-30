Chiefs back atop indoor standings

PLATTSBURGH | A week after Plattsburgh High School swept their way through the indoor track and field meet at the Plattsburgh State University Fieldhouse, it was the Saranac Chiefs again showing their dominant ways in sweeping the Jan. 27 meet.

Below are the results:

BOY'S

Top three teams: 1. Saranac, 139; 2. Saranac Lake, 89; 3. Plattsburgh, 86

55 dash: Marcus Baisi, Saranac 6.6; Jack Drolet, Saranac 6.9; Devan Kidd, Saranac Lake 7.2

55 hurdles: Cameron Duffield, Saranac, 7.9: Jason Moore, PHS, 8.5; Andrew Swiez, PHS 8.9

300: Marcus Baisi, Saranac 38.1; Dade Cox, Beekmantown 39.1; Jack Drolet, Saranac 40.0

600: Tyler Martin, Saranac Lake 1:30; Griffin Williams, Saranac 1:31; Micah McCulley, Saranac Lake 1:36.3

1,000: Logan VanBuren, EKMW 2:55.3; Micah McCulley, Saranac Lake, 1:36.3; Zachary Lawrence, AVCS, 2:56.80

1,600: Jake Glicksman, SC, 4:53.6; Caleb Moore, SC 4:54; Matthew Guksi-Heidelmark, Peru, 4:56.4

3,200: Andrew LePage, Saranac 10:03.7; Jake Glicksman, SC, 10:51.5; Hayden Dustin, Peru, 11:05.7

4 x 160 Relay: Saranac 1:22.4 (Drolet, Goddeau, Conway, Bernardi); PHS 1:23.3 (Barnaby, Swiesz, James, Williams); Beekmantown 1:28.5 (Cox, Conroy, Beason, Bouyea)

4 x 400 Relay: Saranac 4:01.2 (Goddeau, Jiguere, Williams, Baisi); PHS 4:07.2 (Barnaby, James, Dandrow, Trujillo); Peru 4:23.5 (Schrumm, Brown, Rock, Pandolph)

4 x 800 Relay: Saranac Lake 9:06.6 (McCulley, Gray, Martin, Hesseltine); Peru 9:17.5 (Brown, Dustin, Meyers, Szczerbak); AuSable Valley 9:37.3 (Whitcomb, Tender, Russom, Lawrence)

High Jump: Jason Moore, PHS, 5-8; Andrew Swiesz, PHS, 5-6; Joseph Lyons-Gonzalez, PHS, 5-4

Long Jump: Connor Meyers, Peru 19-11; Joseph Lyons-Gonzalez, PHS, 19-5.5; Cameron Duffield, Saranac, 18-9

Triple Jump: Cameron Duffield, Saranac, 43-0; Connor Meyers, eru, 39-6; Joseph Lyons-Gonzalez, PHS, 38-8

Shot Put: Brandin Plumadore, Ti, 44-3; Jake LeDuc, Saranac, 41-3.50; Patrick Alberga, Saranac Lake, 39-8.50

GIRL'S

Top three team scores: Saranac, 129.50; Peru, 118; Plattsburgh, 84

55 Dash: Edina Cecunjanin, Saranac Laek 7.7; Angel Ryder, Peru, 7.9; Kaitlyn Caron, Peru, 8.1

55 Hurdles: Desiree Dashnaw, Saranac, 9.8; Meg Mcdonald, Ti, 10.1; Kira Fisher, Peru, 10.1

300: Edina Cecunjanin, Saranac Lake 46.2; Kaitlyn Caron, Peru, 48.3; Olivia Davis, Saranac, 48.6

600: Rachel Woodruff, Saranac, 1:47.1; Rebekah Hilpl, Saranac, 1:49.6; Gwen Mader, Saranac Lake, 1:54.4

1,000: Rachel Woodruff, Saranac, 3:12.2; Lily Potthast, Ausable, 3:26.1;Lea DeJordy, SC, 3:31.6