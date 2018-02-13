Chiefs claim sectional title

× Chance Lapier is a favorite in the 182 weight division at the NYSPHSAA state wrestling tournament after winning his bracket to capture the Section VII title Feb. 10. For more photos from this event, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Jill Lobdell

SARANAC | After falling to the Peru Indians in a match to determine which team would go to the state dual meet, the Saranac Chiefs fought back strong, winning the second matchup of the regular season between the two squads and capping the 2017-18 regular season by winning the Section VII championship on their home mats Feb. 10.

“We made a few lineup changes and we were able to get people healthy coming into the last part of the season,” coach Heith Smith said. “We knew we had a strong team and it is always tough going up against Peru. We are happy to come away with the title.”

In the lone match of the night not won by the top seed, Saranac’s Johnny Devins scored a decision win over Peru’s Kellen Blake, which was followed by the clinching victory for the Chiefs as Jake Nolan scored a win and the title for his team.

“We have worked very hard in the gym and knew we could have success,” Nolan said. “Everyone on the team stepped up and we were able to get the results we needed.”

“We have battled it out each and every time out and I was able to keep attacking no matter if I was up or down,” Devins said. “It comes down to whoever keeps the attack going and today, I showed up.”

Nolan will lead the Section VII contingent of 15 weight class winners to the Times Union Center in Albany for the 2018 NYSPHSAA tournament, held Feb. 23-24.

Along with Nolan, AuSable Valley’s Chance Lapier, who finished third at last season’s tournament, will return to seek the championship at 182.

“I have had some great matches at Eastern States and other places that have helped me to see where I stand in the state and I am very much looking forward to the tournament,” Lapier said. “I am going to keep working hard over the next two weeks and I feel confident heading into it.”

Dalton Criss of Peru also has momentum heading into the state tournament, having pinned the top-ranked Division II wrestler in the heavyweight class earlier this season.

The Section VII team will include (with regular season record):

99 - Swyer Bruce (Beekmantown) 37-3

106 - Robert Foley (Saranac) 25-8

113 - Alijiah Seymour (Peru) 17-2

120 - Logan Dubuque (Peru) 22-4

126 - Bryce Smith (Saranac) 27-10

132 - Alex Christman (Saranac) 28-8

138 - Kaeden Peryea (Beekmantown) 37-4

145 - Zach Swyers (Peru) 17-8

152 - Johnny Devins (Saranac) 24-5

160 - Jacob Nolan (Saranac) 34-4

170 -Jaice Filion (NAC) 33-3

182 - Chance Lapier (AVCS) 32-2

195 - Mason Maulding (Peru) 11-3

220 - Jaden Maldanado (Beekmantown) 27-6

285 - Dalton Criss (Peru) 18-10