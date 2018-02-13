Chiefs, Lady Hornets win indoor titles

× Sue Sivakumaran won three events in helping lead the Plattsburgh High Lady Hornets to the Section VII indoor track and field title Feb. 10. Photo by Jill Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | While it was business as usual for the Saranac boy’s indoor track and field team Feb. 10, the Plattsburgh High Lady Hornets went from contender to belt holder, edging the Lady Chiefs by a slim 9.5 points to win the Section VII championship at the PSUC Fieldhouse.

The Hornets got three wins from Sue Sivakumaran (300, 55 sprint and long jump) while other schools kept the Lady Chiefs away from the top of the podium in several sports, giving the Lady Hornets the edge they would need.

Grace Clark scored the win in the 55 hurdles, while Saranac’s Rachael Woodruff was a triple winner in the 1,000, 1,500 and 600. Lea DeJordy of Seton Catholic was the winner in the 3,000, while the Peru relay tams took two events and PHS one.

On the field, Ticonderoga’s Meg McDonald earned the high jump title yet again, beating out Peru’s Ella Messner by an inch. Messner came back with a win in the triple jump, while Kat Furman of Saranac won the shot put.

CHIEFS WIN IN BOYS

Duffield opened the scoring for the Chiefs with a win in the 55 hurdles before scoring wins in the long jump and triple jump.

For Biasi, all three wins came on the track in the 300, 55 sprint and as a member of the 1,600 relay. The Chiefs and Saranac Lake split the other two relay events.

Saranac’s winning ways continued with Andrew LePage in the 1,600.

Saranac Lake’s Tyler Martin won the 600, while Caleb Moore scored a win in the 3,200 and Jason Moore of PHS won in the high jump.