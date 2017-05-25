Chiefs score in bunches for Class B baseball title

PLATTSBURGH — Five runs in the third and six more in the sixth inning propelled Saranac to an 11-5 win over the top-seeded Plattsburgh High Hornets, earning the Section VII/Class B baseball title May 24.

“It was a really good game,” catcher Isaac Garman said. “We got all the hits that we could and did really well. We only had two errors and overall was a really good performance.”

“I think we kind of rode a momentum wave from last night,” coach Frank Trudeau said. “We beat all our teams in sectional playoffs this year. It is kind of weird. We had a big seventh comeback and eighth inning win against Beekmantown and it rolled over into today.”

Zack Marlow was key for the Chiefs both on the mound and at the plate, as the junior allowed only two hits over five-plus innings and had three hits (including two doubles) and a pair of RBI.

“People don’t look for anything but my fastball so they buckle at the changeup,” Marlow said. “My teammates were awesome behind me. They worked really hard for this. At the plate, I was trying to look for strikes down the middle. The pitcher kept throwing them down the middle so I kept hammering them out."

Marlow said the Chiefs enjoyed the role of underdog in the past two games.“We need to stay up and score early. When we are down, we kind of play that way,” he said. “It has been really fun coming from behind. We are underdogs just like last year, but we have a the potential to go really far.”

Trudeau said a key at the plate was working the count against PHS pitcher Ben Champagne.

“We wanted to get Ben’s count up and get a lead on him. We were able to execute it.”

A highlight play from the game was when the Chiefs had two runners attempting to score within feet of each other in the sixth.

“It reminded me of the movie ‘Major League,’ but one was safe and one was out,” Trudeau said. “I’m just glad one of them scored and somebody scored in front of him to give us an added boost.”

Logan Matthews closed out the game on the mound for the Chiefs.

Trudeau said they were happy to get a win against a quality program.

“Plattsburgh is just amazing,” he said. “Jim runs such a great program down there that no lead is safe with them. They came back in Myrtle Beach from being down 13-2 and beat them 14-13. As long as we played good defense, I knew that we would be alright. We couldn’t let them small ball us. It was an interesting play, that’s for sure.”

The Chiefs will now play the winner of Section X Thursday, June 1, at 4 p.m. at Chip Cummings Field.

“I know Section X usually has a hard thrower, so we are going to try and get our guys some quality at bats and in that atmosphere,” he said. “We will probably have one of our coaches throw to them at a closer distance for a harder pitcher to prepare.”