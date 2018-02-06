Chilton, Zalis have their night

× Seton Catholic’s Gretchen Zalis scored her 1,000th career point against Keene Jan. 31. Photo by Keith Lobdell

ELLENBURG | In week that saw the newest member of the Section VII 1,000-point club change hands in a matter of minutes at times, Northern Adirondack’s Paige Chilton and Seton Catholic’s Gretchen Zalis took their turns at respective home games on the final day of the month of January.

Zalis scored her 1,000th career point at home against Keene before Chilton took her turn as the newest member of the club in a win over Peru, also at home.

They became the fourth and fifth player in three days to reach the mark, joining Joel Martineau, Andrew Cutaiar and Joey Stahl. Previously in the season, Evan Graney, Hannah Schwoebel and Dylan Trombley had also made the 1,000-point level.

In Plattsburgh, Zalis reached the mark much sooner than expected.

“We thought I was about 60 points away,” Zalis said. “I was leaving for the game and coach Dixon called my mom and she said, ‘Oh, don’t tell her,’ and I asked what was up and they told me I was only 10 points away.”

Zalis got her 10 points against Keene, making her the (at that point) newest member of the 1,000-point club.

“I was very excited to get there,” she said. “It was so exciting and all my teammates ran out to congratulate me. I have had amazing teammates and we have been so close together throughout my time on the team.”

“Gretchen is one of the hardest workers I have ever coached,” said coach Donna Dixon. “Her work ethic makes everyone around her better players. Not only can she score at will, she is the best rebounder on our team. I have had the privilege of coaching her for four years and she is so deserving of this accomplishment.”

× Paige Chilton is joined by, teammates, family and friends in celebrating scoring her 1,000th career point against Peru Jan. 31. Photo by Jill Lobdell

CHILTON NETS ONE GRAND

“This is obviously really special for me,” Chilton said following her game. “My team and everyone contributed like my past teammates, my past and present coaches, my family and especially Taylor Durnin. She helped me get my goal. She has been a great inspiration to me. The special part of this is that I can be on the banner with her.”

Durnin, a 2016 graduate who is the all-time NAC leading scorer and a current player at Plattsburgh State, was a teammate of Chitlon in the teams first two Final Four appearances.

“It took a lot of hard work, teammates, coaches, family — everyone coming together helping me achieve this,” Chitlon said,

“This is an awesome kid — coachable, respectable, great kid and always comes to work,” said coach Scott Brooks. “I couldn’t ask for a better kid than that.”

— Jill Lobdell contributed to this story