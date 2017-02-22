Class B boy’s take spotlight in Wednesday sectionals

× Expand Keith Lobdell Lake Placid's Stuart Baird passes the ball over the Eagle's Hudson Stephens.

Boy’s basketball is the main attraction as sectional week enters its second day, with a trio of games involving Class B and Class D schools.

In the Class D preliminary round, the ninth seeded Westport Eagles will travel to Lake Placid to take on the eighth seed Blue Bombers at 6 p.m. The Bombers swept the season series against the Eagles in the MVAC northern division.

The winner will travel to Port Henry Saturday, Feb. 25, to face top seed Moriah at 6 p.m.

The Class B quarterfinals will feature a pair of games tonight as the third seed Saranac will host sixth seed Beekmantown at 6 p.m., with the winner playing second seed Northeastern Clinton Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Pattsburgh State Fieldhose with tip scheduled for 3 p.m.

In the other quarterfinal, fourth seed Peru will host fifth seed Saranac Lake at 6 p.m., with winner playing top seed High at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, also at the PSUC Fieldhouse.