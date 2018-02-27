Section VII Class B finals set

PLATTSBURGH | Four games at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse Feb. 23 determined the four teams who would play for the Section VII/Class B title games this weekend.

On March 2, it will be the top seed Northeastern Clinton Lady Cougars and third seed Saranac Lady Chiefs, while March 3 will have the top seed Plattsburgh High Hornets and second seed Peru Indians.

GIRLS

Elise LePage started her game by connecting on a three-pointer, and was the leading scorer as the Chiefs won the series series against the Beekmantown Eagles with a 49-40 win.

LePage finished the game with three triples as part of a 20 point night. She also helped ice the game for Saranac by connecting on seven free throws.

Taylor Alexander added 13 points. Kaitlyn Bjelko scored 11 points to lead the Eagles, while Rylee Fesette and Alyssa Waters each scored 9.

In the second game, the Lady Cougars ran away from the Peru Lady Indians in the second half, outscoring them 26-8 on their way to a 46-18 win.

“Our defense was solid and forced a lot of turnovers,” said Cougars coach Robb Garrand. “The key this week will be all players getting involved offensively and effective movement without the ball.”

Kya McComb scored 17 points to lead the Cougars, while Kiersten McCarthy had 7 points for the Indians.

× Tyler Phillips and the PHS Hornets will face Peru for the Class B boy’s title March 3, while Saranac and NCCS will vie for the girl’s title the day before. Photo by Jill Lobdell

BOYS

Trailing by six at halftime, the Indians put up 28 points in the second half to score a three-point, 42-39 win, over Saranac in the first boy’s semifinal.

Jake Casey scored 10 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter to help complete the comeback. Tyler Whitehurst added 9 points while Dylan Rickert added 8 points and Hunter Caron 7.

“Our defense-we were able to disrupt Saranac’s using our aggressive man defense -the kids played hard and smart,” said Peru coach Eric Dubay. “We were able to take better shots in the second half as well-making the extra pass was huge for us-and then knock them down.”

Jared Duquette scored 9 points for the Chiefs, while Cameron Duffield, Connor Recore and Zack Marlow each scored 8.

The Indians will now face PHS, who scored a 65-50 win over Beekmantown.

“I think the key against PHS is playing aggressive defense and making the extra pass so the shooter has a cleaner shot,” said Dubay.

Mitch Senecal scored 17 points to lead the Hornets to the Class B final, while Andrew Cutaiar and Bailey Pombrio each scored 13.

Parker Kelly scored 14 in the loss for the Eagles.