Class B title contests set

PLATTSBURGH — The Northeastern Clinton boy’s and girl’s high school basketball teams are on the verge of another Class B sweep in the sectional playoffs, but both will have to get past the top seed if they want to hoist the crowns again.

The second seeded boy’s basketball team survived an early scare from the third seed Beekmantown, while the Lady Cougars scored a three-point upset win over the second seed Peru.

For the boys, it will be top seed Plattsburgh High, as the two teams split the regular season series, while the Lady Cougars will take on top seed Beekmantown, as the eighth ranked team in Class B dominated the season series with a 71-24 win in Champlain and a 61-23 win in Beekmantown.

Girls

1. Beekmantown 51, 4. 33

The Lady Eagles held a 24-10 lead at halftime and withstood a Saranac comeback attempt in the third to score an 18-point win Feb. 25.

“It took us a little while to get our offense, but we were still able to play really good defense ourselves and we were able to make some adjustments in the key so we were able to start getting the baskets,” head coach Greg Waters said.

The Chiefs were able to hold 1,000-point scorer Kenna Guynup to 8 points, employing the box-and-one defense which was effective the last time the two teams met with Janyll Barber getting the load of the defensive assignment to guard Guynup.

“Tim (Newell) is always prepared and had a good plan in place,” Waters said.

Brooke Bjelko was the focal point of the Eagles offense, scoring 16 points while fellow post Gabrielle Rowell added 10. Jordan Manney added 5, while Alyssa Waters had four and Bailee Mull scored 2.

For the Chiefs, Taylor Alexander scored 11 points, while McKenna Provost scored 8, Payton Couture 6, Victoria Bruno 4 and Barber 4.

The Eagles will now prepare for a 6:15 p.m. tip against the Lady Cougars Friday, March 3, at the PSUC Fieldhouse.

“They are well coached and are always really prepared,” Waters said. “We have played a lot of big games against them and we will be prepared, as well.”

3. NCCS 55, 2. Peru 52

The Lady Cougars jumped out to a 20-13 opening quarter lead and held on for the three-point win over the Lady Indians.

Kya McComb led the Cougars with 20 points from the point guard position, while Kayla Carder had her first big scoring game since returning to the lineup with 17 points.

“We knew this was going to be a very competitive game,” NCCS coach Frank Dumas said. “It was going to be anyone’s ballgame. The game plan as to get good shots on offense and limit them to one shot and done on defense.

“Kya was able to penetrate to the basket tonight and was hit some big foul shots, that is what carried us through during the rough spots” Dumas added. “Natalie Boulerice also hit two big foul shots with seven seconds to go.”

For Carder, the return to the court comes months after suffering a severe knee injury during the AAU basketball season.

“I told myself the day I got injured I was not going to be coming back regardless,” Carder said. “It’s completely different once the season starts and you are not out with your teammates and I started to gain more confidence. I was only going to play on senior night, but once injuries popped up and I saw the team needed me I wanted to step up and help them out.”

Carder said, for the most part, she has become a member of a new team to her as she seeks to get healthy.

“It has been a huge transition and I am still not 100 percent so I rely on them a lot more to hit open shots,” Carder said.

Abbie Sample added 9 points while Boulerice finished with 6.

For the Indians, Sam Spear led the offense with 18 points, with Lauren Lawliss scoring 15, Ally Post 12 and Kiersten McCarthy 5.

Dumas said getting their legs stronger will be a key part of preparing to face Beekmantown at 6:15 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse.

“Conditioning is going to be a big thing,” he said. “If we play good, solid defense, we know we can score points. It’s a big difference for us with Kayla back because now you have to watch more than two people who can score big.”

× Expand Jill Lobdell Beekmantown's Cristobal Arzola (35) passes the ball over the heads of Cougar's Jacob Mossey (14) and Zavion Beasley (24).

Boys

1. PHS 63, 4. Peru 61 2OT

In a double overtime thriller, the Hornets advanced to the Class B championship game with a two-point win over the Indians Feb. 25.

The top-seeded Hornets faced a six point deficit in the final minute of the first overtime, but Dan Piper connected on a pair of three pointers, with an assist from Jacob LaBounty’s steal in between, to level the score and send the teams into a second overtime, where the Hornets won.

Piper and Andrew Cutaiar each scored 14 points in the win, while LaBounty added 11, Rusty Pombrio 10, Mitch Senecal and Zack Beiber 6 and Andrew Follmer 2.

For the Indians, Jake Casey scored 17 points, while Justin LaPorte added 16 and Hunter Caron 11.

The Hornets will now face the second seed Cougars at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in the Plattsburgh State Fieldhouse.

2. NCCS 40, 3. Beekmantown 38

While the Eagles led throughout most of the game, the Cougars found the answers in the fourth quarter, outscoring Beekmantown 12-4 over the final eight minutes of play.

Still, the Eagles had their chance, as they got three offensive rebounds and two shot attempts in the final four seconds of the game, each just falling off the rim.

Rylee Hollister led the Cougars with 20 points, while Michael McLoed and Zavion Beasley each scored 9 points with Nick Duffy adding 2.

For the Eagles, Nick Wilson scored 18 points.

The Cougars now prepare for the Hornets Saturday, March 4, 3:30 p.m. at the PSUC Fieldhouse.