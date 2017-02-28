Class D boys quarter finals

× Expand Jill Lobdell Crown Point's Hunter Pertak (11) drives to the hoop against Keene's Azriel Finsterer (21) during Section VII tournament.

1 Moriah 87, 8 Lake Placid 35

PORT HENRY — In a terrific display of shooting, the top seed Vikings scored 34 points in the opening quarter and connected on 14 three-pointers in their quarterfinal victory over the Blue Bombers Feb. 25.

Thirteen of the Vikings scored in the game, where the team jumped out to a 34-9 opening quarter lead and a 49-14 edge at halftime.

Joey Stahl scored 18 points to pace the statewide third-ranked Vikings, while Jerin Sargent and Dylan Trombley scored 11, Dewey Snyder 10, Kyle Wilson 9, Baden Swan 6, Jay Strieble 6, Mike Rollins 4, Todd Gregory 3, Owen Fleury 3, Scott Rice 2 and Matt Pelkey 2.

Blake Roy and Stuart Baird each scored 10 points for the Blue Bombers.

The Vikings now face fourth seed Crown Point Wednesday, March 1, 7:30 p.m. at AuSable Valley High School.

2 Willsboro 49, 7 Elizabethtown-Lewis 42

WILLSBORO — In a game that showed the depth of the Class D boys playoff, The Warriors used a 14-11 third quarter to keep their distance from a stingy Lions’ squad to earn a seven-point win Feb. 25.

Jesse Hearn scored 22 points for Willsboro in the victory, while Max Longware added 11, Warren Jackson 8, Mat Longware 4 and Trevor Bigelow 2.

Joel Morris scored 17 points for the Lions, with Thomas Celotti adding 13, Sam Hutting 10 and Kris Mazzacone 2.

The Warriors will face third seed Schroon Lake in the 6 p.m. semifinal game Wednesday, March 1, at AuSable Valley High School.

3 Schroon Lake 64, 6 Wells 62

SCHROON — Trailing by one in the closing seconds, it was on Branden Hall to keep the Wildcats in the sectional hunt.

Hall did just that, launching and connecting on a three-pointer as time expired to move the Wildcats past the Indians for the third time this season and into the Class D semifinals Feb. 25.

With Wells up, 61-60, Wells was fouled and converted on the front end of a one-and-one, setting up the game-winning play.

“They hit the front end and missed the second,” coach Lee Silvernail said. “We threw the outlet pass to Branden, he crossed half court and pulled up and drained the shot as time expired for the win.”

Hall finished with 33 points in the game, while Andrew Pelkey added 17, Jordan DeZalia 10, Micha Stout 3 and Gabe Gratto 1.

The Wildcats will face second seed Willsboro in the 6 p.m. semifinal game Wednesday, March 1, at AuSable Valley High School.

4 Crown Point 51, 5 Keene 43

CROWN POINT — Outscoring the Beavers 34-26 in the first half, the Panthers were able to control the boards in the second half, limiting Keene in shots and earning an eight-point victory Feb. 25.

Keene was able to keep the game interesting throughout, but the Panthers depth was able to secure the victory.

“Every time we felt we had some control, Keene would come right back and make it close,” Panthers coach John Swinton said. “I think we did a better job controlling the boards after the first quarter.”

Zach Spaulding led the Panthers with 17 points, while Chad Stephens added 14, Reese Celotti 9, Jake LaDeau 5, Hunter Pertak 4 and Chance Potter 2.

For the Beavers, Azriel Finsterer finished with 20 points, including a half-court buzzer beater to end the first half of play. Damian Brown added 11 points, while Antonio Finsterer and Miles Warner each scored 6.

The Panthers will face top seed Moriah Wednesday, March 1, 7:30 p.m. at AuSable Valley High School.