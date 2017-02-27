Class D girl’s quarterfnals

1 Moriah 61, 9 Wells 37

PORT HENRY — The t

op seeded Vikings controlled play throughout the game, jumping out to an 18-2 lead in defeating the ninth seed Wells Indian Feb. 24.

“Our defense set the tone tonight,” Viking Coach Steve Pelkey said. “ We were able to force some turnovers early in the game and get out and run.”

Madison Olcott had a double-double for the Vikings with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while McKenzie Sprague added 19 points and Halee Calabrese contributed 11 points. Makayla Stockwell had 9 points, 8 boards and 3 assists, with McKenzie Peters adding two points.

The Vikings will play fifth seed Bolton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at AuSable Valley High School.

2 Keene 64, 7 Johnsburg 31

KEENE VALLEY — While Johnsburg came ready for a sectional quarterfinal battle Feb. 24, they were unable to keep up with Keene’s scoring tempo.

After trailing 13-10 in the opening eight minutes, the Lady Jags were unable to slow down the Beavers, who outscored Johnsburg 43-14 over the middle two quarters to advance to the Class D semifinals.

“Johnsburg never gave up played hard until the end,” said Keene coach Jody Whitney.

Elaina Smith led the way for the Beavers with a triple-double effort of 24 points, 15 rebounds and 11 steals to go with six assists and five blocks. Hanna Whitney led all scorers with 29 points, while Cailtyn Lopez scored 7 and Elly Smith 4.

Khaleah Cleveland had 21 points in a solid effort for the Jaguars, hitting an impressive 13 times from the free throw line. Savanna Berg added 5 points, while Taylor Dwyer scored 3 and Megan Bacon 2.

The Beavers will face third seed Schroon Lake at AuSable Valley High School Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the first semifinal starting at 6 p.m.

3 Schroon Lake 52, 6 Willsboro 50

SCHROON — The Lady Wildcats rallied late Feb. 24 against the Lady Warriors, tying the game on an Alora Bearor shot with 17.4 seconds left. Bearor then scored the winning bucket with just under 12 seconds.

“It was a sectional quarterfinal that mirrored the grit they showed all season,” Schroon head coach David Williams said. “Down by as many as nine points in the final minutes, the Wildcats dug in defensively and tied the game with 17.4 seconds remaining. Willsboro showed incredible heart all night, working extremely hard on both ends of the court in one of their finest showings of the season.”

Bearor finished with 22 points, while Corrine Pelkey scored 16, Malena Gereau 9 points and 4 steals, Emily Maisonville 5 points and 11 rebounds, with Grace Higgins adding 2 points, 11 rebounds and 5 blocks.

Payton Gough led the Warriors with 24 points, while Trina Bigelow added 15, Kaitlyn Wilkins 5, Alex Bliss 2, Kaitlin Shaw 2, Sheila Wilkins 1 and Darrian Sweatt 1.

The Lady Wildcats now play Keene at AuSable Valley High School Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the first semifinal starting at 6 p.m.

5 Bolton 56, 4 Griffins 55

WESTPORT — For the second time in two Fridays, the Lady Griffins fell in a one-point contest against the two co-champions of the southern division.

Kate VanAuken led the Lady Eagles with 17 points, while Maria Baker scored seven of her 15 points in the fourth quarter of play. Maddy Pratt, who scored 14 points, connected on a pair of free throws late to seal the victory, while Caitlyn Johnson added 10 points.

“It was intense,” Johnson said. “It was a battle throughout the entire game. They played very well. We wanted to come out and show what we were made of even with a rough start to the year.”

“It was definitely a team effort,” Pratt said. “We knew from the beginning that it wasn’t going to be only one person scoring. Nobody was going to be the star player. We had to score and play as a team.”

Bolton head coach Luke Schweickert said he gave credit to a team of young players who matured quickly, also having seen success as members of the final four soccer team for Bolton.

“We brought them up, not only for necessity, but for their abilities,” he said. “These kids kept coming everyday, even over break. This was the first time I didn’t have girls sulking saying they would rather be at my boyfriends or going skiing. I had to kick them out of the gym. It was a testament how hard they played tonight.”

Hannah Schwoebel led the Griffins with 29 points, while Lizzie Stephens added 9, Ellie Storey 8, Chloe Mitchell 7 and Taylor Gough 2.

The Eagles now face top seed Moriah at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at AuSable Valley High School.