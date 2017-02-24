Class D girl’s quarters tonight

The Section VII/Class D girl’s basketball playoffs get into full swing today with four quarterfinal games, while the best wrestlers in Section VII compete at the Times Union Center in Albany for NYSPHSAA gold.

Girl’s basketball

All four games of the Class D girl’s quarterfinals are set to start at 6 p.m. tonight, with top seed Moriah (10-9) will host ninth seed Wells (9-11), who scored a 39-32 win over eighth seed Lake Placid in the opening round of the playoffs. The two teams did not meet in the regular season.

Second seed and Mountain and Valley Northern Division winner Keene (13-5) will host seventh seed Johnsburg (5-12) at 6 p.m. The two teams did not meet this season.

Third seed and MVAC southern division co-champion Schroon Lake (14-6) will face sixth seed Willsboro (10-8), with the Lady Wildcats having scored a two-point win at Willsboro in the regular season.

Fourth seed Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport (12-6) will host fifth seed and southern division co-champion

× Expand Jill Lobdell Viking's Halee Calabrese looks to pass over Ticonderoga's Sarah Bresett.

(13-7). The Griffins scored a nine-point win over the Eagles earlier this season.

State wrestling

The NYSPHSAA state wrestling tournament starts at 10 a.m. and runs throughout the day with first and quarterfinal rounds, along with wrestleback rounds as Section VII wrestlers seek podium places.

Sun Community News plans to Facebook Live hourly updates from the state wrestling championships from 1 p.m. through 3 p.m.