Class D quarterfinals held

PLATTSBURGH | The Class D boy’s soccer playoffs were rescheduled due to continue under heavy winds and rain Wednesday, Oct. 25, with the winners set to play for the sectional title Saturday, Oct. 28, at 2 p.m. on the turf at Plattsburgh High School.

The top seed and top ranked Class D team, Chazy, had a bye into the semifinals, and will face fourth seed Crown Point at 6 p.m. on George Brendler Field. Second seed Keene will host a 3 p.m. kickoff against third seed Willsboro.

GIRLS QUARTERS: GRIFFINS 1, JOHNSBURG 0

In the Class D quarterfinal round, the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Griffins held a 24-9 advantage in shots and controlled most of the game in a 1-0 win over Division III champion Johnsburg Oct. 19.

Taylor Gough scored the lone goal on a rebound play in the 13th minute of play, as Malynda Lobdell made eight saves for the Griffins, who bore down on defense in the second half, allowing only two shots by the Jaguars.

CHAZY 4, KEENE 1

At George Brendler Field, the top seeded Chazy Lady Eagles scored two goals in each half to earn a 4-1 win over eighth seed Keene Oct. 19.

Lindsey Gilmore, who moved up to play the attacking midfielder, opened the scoring for the Eagles and then assisted on the other three goals scored by Amelia Stevens, Mackenzie Guay and Olivia McLennan. Abby Gonyo had four saves in the win, while Alyssa Summo had 12 for Keene and Brenna DeWalt added two more. Elly Smith scored the lone goal for Keene.

“We have been coming together as a team well,” coach Sam Signor said. “We stressed all season long playing together as a team. We had a great week of practice and everyone was focused. We have had some injuries and we brought three girls up from the JV team and all three played extremely well.”

MORIAH 2, CROWN POINT 1, OT

The third seed Moriah Vikings needed extra time in their game against sixth seed Crown Point Oct. 19, but Madison Olcott scored her second goal of the game off an assist from Maddie Morgan in the second overtime for a 2-1 win over the Panthers.