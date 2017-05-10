From the sidelines commentary: Challengers emerge

The Saranac girls track and field team got the biggest challenge of the season so far against Saranac Lake this week, with the Chiefs pulling out a 78-54 win over the Red Storm.

The two teams split the podium in wins, with the chiefs scoring the podium in the 4-by-800 relay and 4-by-400 relay with Rachael Woodruff, Elise LePage, Faith Haley and Heather Dutko in the first and Woodruff, Haley LePage and Jessica Dorman in the later. Haley also won in the 400, while Dorman won the high jump.

Desiree Dashnaw won the 100 hurdles, while Janyll Barber was a two time winner in the long and triple jump. Kat Furman won the shot out, while Katie Hauf won the discus.

The Red Storm won the 4-by-100 relay with the team of Jada Meadows, Grace Clark, Edna Cecunjanin and Randi Rondeau. Meadows also scored a win in the 100 and 200,

Brittany Shumway swept the distance runs in the 800, 1,500 and 3,000, while Madison Grimone took the win in the 400 hurdles.

“Saranac has depth, athletes and are well coached,” said Red Storm coach Both teams performed well in poor weather conditions. Seniors for both teams had great performances,” said coach Jason Wamsganz. “Great Senior performances from Jada Meadows and Brittany Shumway with three wins each. Madi Grimone had a nice victory in the 400 hurdles and Grace Clark continues to be consistent. We are very pleased with performances from some of our younger athletes. Saranac is a very good team on the track and in the field and are well coached. We still feel like we haven’t performed our best and will continue to work hard. We are looking to improve and also look forward to seeing them again at sectionals in two weeks.”

MOST IMPROVED

In the past week, the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Griffins baseball team has shown remarkable improvement from the beginning of the season. The team, which lost double-digits to graduation, transfers and attrition from last year, started the season slow. After a win against Indian Lake/Long Lake, the team appears to have found its mojo, dropping a 4-1 contest at home to Chazy (a team that had previously scored a pair of 12-plus run wins against them) and rallying to force extra innings against Crown Point, 11-11, before falling 15-11 (again, double-digit loss in first contest).

It is what you would expect from any team coached by Don Markwica, one of the top coaches in the league, who has always been able to develop players. They may not contend for the Section VII/Class D title this year, but they will put teams on notice that they are on their way in coming seasons.

THE CHALLENGER

We will not know the score at press time, but so far throughout the MVAC season, it appears Keene may be the team that challenges Northern Adirondack for the Class D crown.

Wins over Crown Point and Chazy have put the Beavers squarely in the driver’s seat heading into the final week of the regular season, with a second game against the Panthers set for May 9.

The Beavers have a certified ace in pitcher Ethan Giglinto, along with improved depth at the position for the second and third game.

SOUTHERN CASE

The one MVAC team Keene does not play until the postseason is Johnsburg, who is looking to make good on the words of their coach, Andrew Snide, when he said in the preseason the team was looking to win their first MVAC crown in 13 years.

To do so, they will have to defeat Bolton/Schroon Lake later this week, which would put the two teams together atop the MVAC southern division standings after the Jaguars dropped the first game between the two teams.

The Jaguars are led by Jimmy Morris, who announced last week that he had committed last month to King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., after earning a spot on the Monarch’s baseball roster under coaches Greeley and Krupa.

Morris, the Class of 2017 valedictorian, has played varsity sports at Johnsburg since his freshman year and has received the MVP award in baseball every year to date. In addition, he has played travel ball with teams throughout the Capital Region, including his current team, the Tri-County Bombers, an elite baseball team based in Lansingburgh. In the fall of 2016, Jimmy pitched a complete game shutout for the Bombers. For Johnsburg, he has a 1.83 ERA, 107 total career strikeouts to date and a .507 batting average.