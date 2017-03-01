Coaches: Local wrestlers in state tourney are role models for teammates

× Photo by Jill Lobdell

LAKE GEORGE — Five area athletes competed in the state wrestling tournament last weekend, and they are being hailed by their coaches as admirable role models for other athletes in the region as well as in their respective schools.

Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George senior Jason Hoffman, a four-time place-earner in the state tournament over his outstanding high school career, placed second in the 2017 tournament.

Three others from the WarEagles — Junior Mike Sutliffe, Senior Gideon Jardine and Sophomore Cody York — competed in the 2017 tournament, as did one wrestler from Warrensburg— Junior Jack Binder.

The WarEagles sent the most wrestlers to the state tourney of any team in Section II.

Hoffman, the third seed at 170 pounds, won his first match on Feb. 24. He defeated Micah Miller of Maine-Endwell High in a 7-5 decision, then hours later won a 6-4 decision over Trevor Snow General Brown High School in the quarterfinals. On Feb 25, Hoffman wowed the crowd and surprised his opponent No. 2 seed Shawn Mosca of Carle Place-Wheatley High by pinning him from a defensive position 2:45 into the semifinal match. Later on, Hoffman lost his finals match to Matt Gaiser of Alexander High, seeded No. 1 in the weight class, by a pin 1:52 into the match.

Since he was a freshman, Hoffman has finished third, fourth and twice at second place over his high school years. This year, he rebounded from an offseason injury — with a broken leg and knee surgery — but resumed his career which took him into the state finals. Tuesday, coach Larry Rounds praised Hoffman for his dedication to relentless practice and conditioning, his athletic skills as well as his knowledge of wrestling moves.

“Jason’s work ethic in wrestling is second to none,” he said, describing how Hoffman routinely undertook solo morning workouts before school, then attended after-school practices, followed by his own workouts afterwords. “Jason earned everything he achieved through his outstanding work ethic. Through his career, Hoffman has been determined to achieve everything possible in the sport.”

Rounds said Hoffman was a very good student — conscientious about his studies. In addition to wrestling, he’s run cross country since 7th grade except for this year following his knee injury. The coach noted that Hoffman’s leadership was demonstrated that while sidelined, he advised his teammates during practices.

“Jason is an outstanding leader and role model,” Rounds said. Hoffman will be attending either George Mason or Drexel universities, where he’ll be wrestling Division I as well as studying Engineering.

Seeded No. 3 at 182 pounds, Mike Sutliff lost a 8-4 decision to fourth-seeded Dylan Dunham of Whitney Point. Hours later he pinned Tanner Donaldson of Gouverneur in 1:18 ; then lost his third match.

“Mike’s goals are set high — he’ll wrestle through spring and summer, and I expect he’ll get to the podium at the state tournament next year,” Rounds said.

Gideon Jardine lost both his matches on Feb. 24. Rounds said that Jardine wrestled well, and was winning his second match until final 20 seconds when he was taken down.

“Gideon’s got great ability and he’s had a phenomenal career — it’s huge for him to make it to the states,” Rounds said, noting that Jardine, one of Lake George’s top students, will be attending BYU this fall. Rounds said Jardine would likely wrestle, run track or cross country there.

Cody York, a WarEagles sophomore, was drafted into the state tournament as a second alternate after the seeded wrestler was injured and the first alternate wasn’t available. York lost his first match but won his second, a “wrestle-back,” in a 5-3 decision — but lost his third bout.

“Having practiced as Gideon’s sparring partner, Cody was ready to compete in the states,” Rounds said. “As a 10th grader, he learned he can compete at that level and sets him up for making it to podium in a future state tournament.”

Rounds said the WarEagles had a great conclusion to a successful season.

“With some strong veterans returning to our team next year — and some promising wrestlers moving up from JV — we’re looking forward to more success — It’s exciting,” he said. “Hoffman, Sutliff, Jardine and York competing in the state tournament serves as an inspiration for all our wrestlers to set their goals high.”

Burgher Junior Jack Binder, who got a wild-card invitation at 220 pounds due to his outstanding 34-2 season record and two previous state finishes, got caught up in a scramble in the first match and got pinned, but won his second match 4-3, then lost his third 5-3.

“Jack got a taste of competition at the states, and realizes he can compete at that level,” Burgher coach Mark Trapasso said. “Binder’s got the ability, experience and desire to get back into the state tournament next year.”

Trapasso said he was proud of his team’s “trifecta” of 2017 titles: the Adirondack League championship, First Place in Class D, and the Section II championship.

“We’ve got a lot of kids wrestling off-season, and we hope to again be really competitive,” he said, noting that a half-dozen of his wrestlers were spectators at the state tourney, and were now inspired to reach that level of competition also.