Cormie sets a school record as Warriors defeat Granville

× Expand Photo by Alex Parrott Lake George shooting guard Lacey Cormie dribbles the ball toward the basket during a practice session last season. As of Jan. 13, she set a new school record for girls basketball, scoring the most three-point career baskets in school history — 127. In the 2015-16 season, she set the school record for the most three-pointers in a single season of girls basketball — 54.

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George girls basketball team launched their second-half of the 2016-17 season with a flourish on Jan. 13, defeating Granville 72-26.

The game not only showcased the Warriors’ remarkable offense, but it proved to be a milestone for one of the school’s leading athletes — senior shooting guard Lacey Cormie, who set a new school record for girls basketball by scoring the most three-point career baskets in the Warriors’ history — 127.

A four-year starter, Cormie surpassed the record formerly held by Mia Ross, a 2006 Lake George graduate.

Cormie also holds the school record for the most three-pointers in a year — she set the record in the 2015-16 season with 54, a number she is likely to surpass this season. As of Jan. 17, Cormie has advanced her career tally to 130 three-point baskets.

Cormie is expected to surpass 1,000 career points overall in about a month — her present career-point tally in basketball is 814 points. In addition, she has 235 career rebounds over her 70 varsity games, and so far this year she is averaging 13.1 points per game, according to 31-year scorekeeper Keith Putnam of Lake George.

Long-time Lake George Girls Basketball Coach Rob Tefft said Cormie has been a key player for several years.

“Lacey has worked hard at the skill she possesses, and she’s improved her game though her career,” he said. “She’s been an integral part of our success.”

Tefft continued his thoughts.

“She’s a very good outside shooter, and opponents are quite aware of it. Her game is not just about three-pointers; she gets out in transition and drives the ball, and she’s a good defensive player to boot,” he said. “She’s a well-rounded player, playing hard all the time.”

Basketball is not the only sport in which Cormie excels. Cormie is also an exceptional soccer player. This past year, she was honored as Adirondack League Soccer Player of the Year. This fall, she continued her success, scoring 29 goals.

Against Granville, Graceann Bennett was the top scorer, with 22 points plus 11 rebounds and 5 assists. Cormie followed with 19 points, five of them her signature three-pointers, plus 3 assists. Alauna Wright contributed 9 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists; and point guard Alysia Kane, as well as Nikki Hladik, Rachel Shambo, and Skylor Healy each scored four points. Morgan Zilm and Ava Pushor tallied three points apiece; and Pushor contributed 3 assists.

For Granville, Alexis Smith scored 18 points, more than two-thirds of her team’s total score.

Bennett, a sophomore who has played varsity since the tail end of the 2013-14 season when she was in seventh grade, has racked up 273 points this season, and has amassed 875 career varsity points.

With the win, Lake George improved to 6-1 in the Adirondack League, 3-0 in the league’s big-school Division 1, and 8-2 overall.

Jan. 16, Lake George lost a non-leaguer to Cohoes, a large B school, by a score of 54-46. This is a reversal of the team’s early-season victory over Cohoes in which Bennett scored 32 points and grabbed 23 rebounds.

Friday, Bennett was high scorer with 21 points plus 18 rebounds and three assists; Cormie contributed 14 points including three 3-pointers, plus 6 rebounds. Nikki Hladik added 8 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists.

Next up for the Warriors is an away game against Fort Ann on Wednesday and a home game against Argyle on Friday.

Tefft said his team has challenges ahead, as the league has tough competitors, including Fort Ann, Argyle and Warrensburg.

“The kids are working awfully hard, getting better step by step,” he said. “We’re trying to reach our potential.”