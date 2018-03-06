Cougars atop Section VII hockey

× The Northeastern Clinton Cougars hockey team poses with the Section VII championship trophy after their 4-1 win over Plattsburgh High School Feb. 27. Photo by Keith Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | “I can’t describe how I feel right now. I started to think I may never feel this.”

That is what Northeastern Clinton head coach Scott LaFountain said moments after his team posed with the Section VII trophy in hand, having defeated Plattsburgh High 4-1 Feb. 27 in the championship game.

“It came down to making some decision in the mid-season, setting our lines and committing to Ethan Garrand in goal,” LaFountain said about how the team progressed throughout the year. “We made the decision and committed to them.”

Garrand, a freshman, made 25 saves in the sectional final.

“Ethan has given us more and more confidence in him throughout the season and we know if we play our game in front of him, he will keep the puck out of the net,” defender Brady LaFountain said.

The team opened scoring in the first with a goal by CVAC MVP Nick Rowe.

“I got such a great pass from Brady LaFountain and I knew I had to do my part and get it in the net,” Rowe said.

There would be no more scoring through the first and second periods, which ended with Aidan LaValley drawing a penalty and putting the Cougars a man down to start the third.

“I was concerned, for sure,” coach LaFountain said. “In the locker room at intermission, Aidan said if we killed the penalty, he would make up for it.”

LaValley turned his statement into reality early in the third, coming out of the penalty box to intercept a pass near the PHS blue line, going top shelf on goalie Kyle Side to give his team a lead they would not give up.

“I’m not sure where the puck came to me from, but I was able to look up and get a good look at where to place my shot,” LaValley said.

After Alex Kneifel scored to cut the lead to 2-1, the Hornets pulled Side late for the extra attacker. However, LaFountain and Rowe connected on empty net shots to seal both the scoring and sectional title.

“This title means the world to me to do it with the 12 seniors here,” Rowe said. “It’s just awesome. They’re the reason I had such a good season.”

The Cougars will now play Sweet Home in the regionals Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at the Rouses Point rink. The winner advances to the Division II Final Four in Buffalo.