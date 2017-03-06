Cougars, Bobcats compete in state cheer event

by

SYRACUSE — Northern Adirondack and Northeastern Clinton took their spirit down south for the NYSPHSAA state competitive cheerleading championships March 4 at the SRC Arena and Events Center.

The Cougars, who competed in the Division II - small schools bracket, scored a 67.35 in the preliminary round off a panel of four judges. Their performance placed them 21st in the division, not enough to qualify for the final round.

The NCCS cheerleading roster includes Brooke Aubrey, Erin Bleau, Gina Bogdasarov, Emily Boire, Justus Brassard, Samantha Disco, Hannah Gooley, Ashley Monette, Karen Murray, Tabitha Parent, Haley Sheehan, Emily Stiles, Skylynn Thompson, Amy Visconti and Miranda White. The Cougars are coached by Sarah Hunter and assisted by Stephanie Gaudette

The Northern Adirondack co-ed team also failed to make the championship round, as they scored a 107.10 in their division, finishing ninth overall. The top five teams in each division were selected for the championship round.

Members of the Bobcats squad, coached by Leslie LaBarge and assisted by Karen Gilmore, include Charley Brunet, Jazlyne Pratt, Lydia Pivetta, Dustin Barclay, Monica Charland, Kira Colgan, Emily Fleury, Patrice Jarvis, Alexis Kerr, Molly King, Anika Knight, Bailey LaBarge, Rylee Pivetta, Paige Spear and Ashton Wright.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines