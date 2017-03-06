Cougars, Bobcats compete in state cheer event

× The Northern Adirondack coed cheer team finished ninth at the NYSPHSAA competitive cheerleading championships March 4 in Syracuse. Photo by Jill Lobdell

SYRACUSE — Northern Adirondack and Northeastern Clinton took their spirit down south for the NYSPHSAA state competitive cheerleading championships March 4 at the SRC Arena and Events Center.

The Cougars, who competed in the Division II - small schools bracket, scored a 67.35 in the preliminary round off a panel of four judges. Their performance placed them 21st in the division, not enough to qualify for the final round.

× The Northeastern Clinton cheer team finished 21st in the Division II-small school category at the NYSPHSAA competitive cheerleading championships March 4 in Syracuse. Photo by Jill Lobdell

The NCCS cheerleading roster includes Brooke Aubrey, Erin Bleau, Gina Bogdasarov, Emily Boire, Justus Brassard, Samantha Disco, Hannah Gooley, Ashley Monette, Karen Murray, Tabitha Parent, Haley Sheehan, Emily Stiles, Skylynn Thompson, Amy Visconti and Miranda White. The Cougars are coached by Sarah Hunter and assisted by Stephanie Gaudette

The Northern Adirondack co-ed team also failed to make the championship round, as they scored a 107.10 in their division, finishing ninth overall. The top five teams in each division were selected for the championship round.

Members of the Bobcats squad, coached by Leslie LaBarge and assisted by Karen Gilmore, include Charley Brunet, Jazlyne Pratt, Lydia Pivetta, Dustin Barclay, Monica Charland, Kira Colgan, Emily Fleury, Patrice Jarvis, Alexis Kerr, Molly King, Anika Knight, Bailey LaBarge, Rylee Pivetta, Paige Spear and Ashton Wright.