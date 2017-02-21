Cougars, Bobcats headed for state cheer competition

× The Northern Adirondack cheerleading team won the Section VII coed title Feb. 16. Photo by Jill Lobdell

BEEKMANTOWN — Northeastern Clinton and Northern Adirondack will represent Section VII in the NYSPHSAA state cheerleading competition next week.

The Cougars scored the Division II championship at the Section VII cheerleading competition held Thursday, Feb. 16, at Beekmantown Central School.

NCCS defeated Saranac and Beekmantown, who finished second and third, respectively, in the small school category to claim the title.

The Cougars also claimed the CVAC championship by earning the highest overall score in the entire meet.

In the coed competition, the Bobcats defeated the Plattsburgh High squad to represent the section at states.

× The Northeastern Clinton cheerleading team won the CVAC and Section VII/Division II title Feb. 16. Photo by Jill Lobdell

Along with team championships, the section held two competitions for small teams and individuals.

In the jump off, Beekmantown’s Nycia Towle earned the win over Saranac’s Olivia Perry and Northeastern’s Justus Brassard.

In the longest held extension competition, the quartet of Tina Lewis, Brianna Neal, Quintaya Lee and Shelly Neal from Plattsburgh High won the event, followed by the NAC team of Anika Knight, Rylee Pivetta, Alexis Kerr and Monica Charland; and the Beekmantown team of Reece Sharron, Marissa Tessier, Lily LaDuke and Nycia Towle.

The winning teams will head to the NYSPHSAA Cheerleading championships, set for Saturday, March 4, in Syracuse.