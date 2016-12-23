Cougars get unexpected shot at state champs

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Nick Rowe watches as his shot goes past the Pelham goalie, tying the NCCS Cougars with the top-ranked Pelicans 1-1 early in the first period. The Cougars lost, 7-1.

CHAMPLAIN — It was a usual, calm Saturday morning for coach Scott Lafountain and the rest of the Northeastern Clinton varsity boy’s hockey team Dec. 17.

Having played the day before, the members of the Cougars team were probably ready for a day of rest and relaxation.

That all changed around 11 a.m., when Lafountain received a call from Beekmantown coach Justin Frechette, saying one of the teams participating in the Beekmantown Hockey Tournament had backed out, and they were looking for a fill-in to take on Pelham, the defedning state champion and top-ranked team in the state this season.

“We had a game that had fallen through against a team from Ontario on Thursday, and Justin knew that,” Lafountain said. “He called me and I started getting in touch with the team.”

Lafountain said the task of getting everyone coordinated with a game scheduled nine hours from the time they were notified went better than expected.

“Getting ready with short notice was difficult but with great parents and support of our School it really wasn’t that bad,” he said. “I think it was better for our kids not to have to think about playing a team like Pelham for a long period of time. It was most difficult for us coaches because we had no scouting report, which hurt for the game plan.”

So, with the exception of a couple players, the Cougars showed up to the Stafford Ice Arena in Plattsburgh, watching part of the Beekmantown game against Rye and preparing for their chance to take on the Pelicans.

At the opening of the first period, Pelham came out quick and scored on a goal by Ben Hurd, looking to pull away early.

However, the Cougars were not going to go away quietly, as Nick Rowe took a pass from Aidan LaValley, skated across the top of the crease and fired a backhanded show which found its way past the glove hand of the Pelham goalie to tie the game, 1-1, just minutes after the Pelicans score. Colby Boire also had an assist on the goal.

“When Nick scored to tie the game you could feel the confidence on our bench it was huge for us,” Lafountain said. “I think everybody was on board at that point.”

The game remained tied throughout the remainder of the first period, giving a sense of excitement to the kids in the locker room during the first intermission.

In the locker room we felt really good,” Lafountain said. “We knew we would have to continue to compete hard to stay in it. It was easy to see who there big players were and they were really good. Any mistakes and we knew their was a good chance it would cost us. We wanted to keep it simple.”

The Cougar momentum lasted well into the second before Hurd put the Pelicans on his shoulders and scored a pair of goals within 20 seconds to give Pelham a 3-1 lead from which they would not look back. In all, Hurd scored four times in a 7-1 victory for the Pelicans.

“When Pelham scored twice quickly I called a time out to try and change the momentum but wasn’t successful,” Lafountain said. “It a huge let down for the kids. We had some mistakes off faceoffs which they were really good at and they made us pay.”

Lafountain said the team kept working in the third.

“We basically wanted to keep the game respectable going into the third period and we did,” he said. “We gave up two more in the third but our compete level was there and we were very happy.

“The positives from this game were it was a great learning experience for all of us,” Lafountain added. “We played one of the best and would play them again if we could. As Pelham showed on Sunday, they beat Rye (who scored a 6-1 win over Beekmantown) 8-0, which are ranked in the top ten in the State.

“So, I think we did O.K. on Saturday night.”

Ryan Roberts started in net for the Cougars and made 20 saves, with several big saves coming in the first two periods while the team was still in the game.

Anthony Barcomb relieved Roberts later in the game, making five total saves.