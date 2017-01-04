Cougars take third in Argyle tourney

× Expand The 2016-17 North Warren High School Varsity Boys Basketball team includes (front, left to right): Isaiah Russo, Craig Daniels, Joe Phelps, Patrick Terry, Joe Sapienza, Brett Lail, Morris Hsu, (row 2): coach Jeremy Whipple, Hayden Smith, Jack Buckman, Will Schwarz, Tim Lucid and Steve Monroe. (Not pictured): Jesse Schwarz.

CHESTERTOWN — With four of its players scoring in double figures, the North Warren Boys basketball team placed third in the Argyle Tournament held Dec. 28 by beating Berlin 81 to 65.

With the win — propelled by a strong 18-9 first quarter — the Cougars are 4-4 for the season and remain 1-3 in the Adirondack League.

Both teams went on a scoring tirade in the second quarter, with Berlin holding the advantage at 24-20, which narrowed North Warren’s lead to 5 points.

But the Cougars kept up pressure on Berlin in the third and fourth quarters to widen the lead. Basket by basket, North Warren built up an advantage that Berlin couldn’t overcome.

North Warren guard Hayden Smith, a 6’0” senior, was top scorer with 28 points, which included 3 three-pointers. Junior forward Steven Monroe made a key contribution with 21 points. Senior guard Patrick Terry contributed 14 points including six foul shots, and sophomore guard Joe Phelps aided the Cougar’s cause with 12 points. Junior forward Tim Lucid added four points; and Jesse Schwarz, also a junior forward, chipped in two points.

Leading Berlin was Roark Slattery with 27 points, which included 7 fouls shots.

The North Warren Junior Varsity team won their game the same night.

A day earlier, North Warren lost their tournament semi-final game to Ticonderoga by a score of 63 to 54, based on the Sentinels’ balanced scoring in the second and third quarters as well as tough defense through the game.

North Warren launched a comeback in the fourth quarter by posting 24 points to Ticonderoga’s 17, but it wasn’t enough to reclaim the lead.

Against the Sentinels, Hayden Smith was also the Cougars’ top shooter, scoring 22 points including 3 three-point shots. Patrick Terry contributed 16 points, and Joe Phelps added 12, which included 2 three-point shots. For Ticonderoga, Evan Graney lead his team with 13 points, and Mike and Samuel DuShane scored 12 points each.

In the tournament final, Argyle defeated Ticonderoga 76-74 in overtime. In this suspenseful battle, Adirondack League star senior guard Kobe Lufkin scored 38 points, including 6 three-pointers. About a month ago, Kobe tied the school record — set by his older brother Joey — by scoring 54 points in a game against Hadley-Luzerne.