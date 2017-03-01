Cougars, Warriors and Eagles advance in Section II tourney

WARREN COUNTY — The girls basketball teams of North Warren and Lake George high schools advanced into the Section II semifinals as they each won their initial games of the regional tournament.

Warrensburg’s team won their opening tourney game but lost their quarterfinal, ending their 2017 campaign.

Competing in Class D as were the Burghers, North Warren handily beat St. Johnsville on Feb. 24 by a score of 79-58 for their quarterfinal win.

The Cougars began their game with a stunning offensive onslaught, scoring 27 points to St. Johnsville’s 9 during the first quarter. St. Johnsville (8-9) rallied for a 19-11 second quarter in their favor, but the Cougars responded with a 27-13 third-stanza rally to put the game out of reach. The Cougars’ 13 three-point baskets, along with their aggressive drives into the paint, were high points of their offensive show.

Madasyn Bush was high scorer with 20 points; Sydney Gagnon followed with 19. Hannah Kenney was not far behind with 16 points. Alyssa Dewar and Sarah Stewart each contributed 8 points. Alyssa Kramar scored 6 and Eliza Brown added 2 points. For St. Johnsville, Merari Freeman was top scorer with 19 points.

If the Cougars defeat Fort Ann in the semis Wednesday, they will advance to the championship game to be played against the winner of the Argyle-Heatly semifinal, a showdown set for 11 a.m. Saturday March 4 in the Hudson Valley Community College gymnasium in Troy.

Sydney Gagnon said she and her teammates were working really hard to prepare for the remaining Sectional games.

“We are all ready to play some Cougar basketball — Like always!” she said.

× Expand Moments after they won the Adirondack League championship Feb. 17 by defeating North Warren, the Lake George girls basketball team poses with their hard-won trophy. Since earning the title, the Warriors won their first two games of the Section II Class C tournament, and North Warren also advanced to the Class D semifinals.

Warriors cruise into semis

Lake George played two games this last week to advance to the Section II Class C semifinals.

Feb. 24, the Warriors upset Middleburgh 72-48; and three days earlier, they beat Galway 57-48 despite strong rebounding by the Golden Eagles.

Against Middleburgh (18-3) — the No. 3 seed in Class C — Lacey Cormie had an outstanding game. Cormie, Lake George’s all-time top three-point shooter in girls basketball, was high scorer with 30 points, sinking 6 three-pointers. She was followed by Graceann Bennett with 19 points, Alauna Wright with 9, Rachel Shambo with 6, Nikki Hladik with 4 plus Sam Jeckel and Mikayla Duffy with 2 points each. Lindsey McCoy was high scorer for Middleburgh with 23 points.

Against Galway in the opening round, Graceann Bennett held her traditional role as top scorer, tallying the game-high 28 points along with 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Lacey Cormie and Nikki Hladik followed with 9 points each, with Cormie providing four assists and Hladik grabbing 8 rebounds. Alauna Wright added 8 points and 2 assists, while Rachel Shambo contributed 2 points and 6 rebounds — and Ava Pushor hit a foul shot. For Galway, 12-7 for the season, Ashlyn O’Neil was top scorer with 15 points.

Monday, Lacey Cormie offered her thoughts on her team’s post-season play.

“At this point, we are working harder and we want it (the Section II championship) more than ever. We knew that being ranked No. 6 seed, we’d have to get through teams ranked higher, but we work harder than anyone to face those challenges,” she said. “Now, it’s all about heard and we have a lot of it, so I think we are ready for anything!”

Warrensburg splits tourney games

Warrensburg won the opening round of Sectionals Feb. 21 edging out Mayfield by a score of 44-39. Sophomore Megan Hughes led the Burghers with 18 points and 12 rebounds, followed by Britanny Frasier with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Freshman point guard Hope Boland scored 9 points, and Heather Wood added 3. Dianne Curtis scored 2 points, plus Zoe Morgan and Madison Sheridan contributed 1 each. Starr Hughes grabbed 6 rebounds. For Mayfield, Sydney Sheldon was top scorer with 19 points.

On Feb. 24, the Burghers’ season ended with a 43-51 loss to Berne-Knox (18-4) in the Class C quarterfinal, which featured a 12-8 rally in the third quarter which didn’t offset the 30-21 first-half Berne-Knox lead.

For the game, Megan Hughes scored 19 points, followed by Britanny Frasier’s 10 and Hope Boland’s 7 points. Zoe Morgan added 3 points, with Starr Hughes and Kayla Raymond adding 2 each. For Berne-Knox, Monique Britton scored 119 points and Taylor Meacham followed with 17.

Britanny Frasier, a Senior who is expected to soon sign a letter of commitment to Green Mountain College, offered her thoughts Monday about the 2016-17 season.

“We really connected not just as a team but as a family,” she said. “We might have lost the quarterfinal, but I couldn’t have asked for a better senior season than this year with the group of girls I played with. We all worked our hardest and played great as a team. The younger girls really showed their colors — and everyone played with heart!”

Bolton 56, Griffins 55

WESTPORT — For the second time in two Fridays, the Lady Griffins fell in a one-point contest against the two co-champions of the southern division.

Kate VanAuken led the Lady Eagles with 17 points, while Maria Baker scored seven of her 15 points in the fourth quarter of play. Maddy Pratt, who scored 14 points, connected on a pair of free throws late to seal the victory, while Caitlyn Johnson added 10 points.

“It was intense,” Johnson said. “It was a battle throughout the entire game. They played very well. We wanted to come out and show what we were made of even with a rough start to the year.”

“It was definitely a team effort,” Pratt said. “We knew from the beginning that it wasn’t going to be only one person scoring. Nobody was going to be the star player. We had to score and play as a team.”

Bolton head coach Luke Schweickert said he gave credit to a team of young players who matured quickly, also having seen success as members of the final four soccer team for Bolton.

“We brought them up, not only for necessity, but for their abilities,” he said. “These kids kept coming everyday, even over break. This was the first time I didn’t have girls sulking saying they would rather be at my boyfriends or going skiing. I had to kick them out of the gym. It was a testament how hard they played tonight.”