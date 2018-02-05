Cutaiar, Stahl showoff in grand performance for both

× Moriah’s Joey Trombley and Plattsburgh High’s Andrew Cutaiar stand together with the game ball after both reached the 1,000-point career mark in the Jan. 30 meeting at Plattsburgh High School. Photo by Keith Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | Andrew Cutaiar and Joey Stahl have been playing basketball against each other for a long time.

On Jan. 30, both met as Cutaiar’s Plattsburgh High team hosted Stahl and the top-ranked Moriah Vikings with the Hornets shooter 10 points away from 1,000 for his career.

Meanwhile, Stahl was 39 points away, which seemed like a stretch to get in one game, even for Vikings head coach Brian Cross.

“I didn’t bring a game ball with me, so I had no thought that he could do it tonight,” Cross said.

Yet, there they both were at the end of the game, sharing the game ball and smiling for the cameras as Cutaiar scored 13 points (1,003 career) and Stahl an impressive 40 points (1,001 career) in a 96-64 Viking victory.

“If there is anyone in the Section I would want to share this night with, it would be Joey Stahl,” said Cutaiar about the friendship between the pair. “It was just a special day and to see him make it here too made it more special.”

“It was great because he would come down the court and I would tell him ‘not this possession’” said Stahl after the game. “Then he got me, and he started saying the same thing to me.”

Both Cross and PHS coach Jim Manchester said they cannot recall ever having two players hit the milestone on the same night.

“I am happy for both of them,” Manchester said. “I am happy for Andrew and his family, especially his father, who have been working so hard for this moment for a number of years.

“As for Joey, he is just one of those players — he is going to be missed as a player in this Section next season, but for an opposing coach like me, I’ll be able to get more sleep knowing he’s no longer here,” Manchester joked.

While Cutaiar became the fifth player this season to reach the 1,000 point barrier (Evan Graney, Hannah Schwoebel, Dylan Trombley, Joel Martineau), Stahl became the sixth and second member of the Vikings to reach the mark, preceded by Trombley.

“My teammates deserve all of the credit,” Stahl said. “They are the ones who find me in open positions and we have grown so much together and accomplished some great things.”

“You put Joey and Dylan together, and they have been the backbone of this team,” Cross said. “The have 88 wins together and could get to 100 wins as a duo if we can keep performing well. They have been great leaders and great players to have on the court.”