CVAC all-star wrestlers named

PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference has named its all-star wrestlers for the 2016-17 season, led by four athletes who placed at the state tournament in 2017.

A total of 30 wrestlers made the list, two from each weight class from 99 up to 285.

First team

99 - Logan Dubuque (Peru) — Dubuque scored his first Section VII championship this season as he posted a 30-8 record for the year (8-0 in CVAC matches). The sophomore has a career record of 57-12.

106 - Alijah Seymour (Peru) — The freshman also scored his first Section VII championship this season with a perfect 7-0 record in CVAC meets and 27-7 for the season, his first as a member of the Indians varsity team.

113 - Bryce Smith (Saranac) — Smith, a freshman, scored his second Section VII title over the past two seasons, scoring an 8-0 league record and a 26-7 record overall for the season. Smith placed sixth at the state championships in 2016 and has a career record of 62-14.

120 - Carson Dobozy (Peru) — The senior scored his third straight Section VII title this season, going 7-0 in league and 29-7 overall. His career record finished at 116-25, with a sixth place finish in the 2015 state tournament.

126 - Anthony Cartee (Beekmantown) — The senior went 7-1 in CVAC meets while compiling a season record of 32-10 and a career record of 160-84.

132 - Kaden Peryea (Beekmantown) — Peryea scored a 42-6 overall record in 2016-17, with a perfect 8-0 league record en route to his first Section VII title. Only a sophomore, Peryea has already compiled 119 career wins against 49 losses.

138 - Colin Hogan (Peru) — Hogan finished his career with a sixth place finish at the 2017 state championship meet after winning his fourth straight Section VII title. Hogan went 8-0 in league and 33-8 overall, finishing with a career record of 137-42.

145 - Jonny Devins (Saranac) — Devins scored his fourth Section VII title in four different weight classes this season, with a league record of 7-1 and an overall record of 23-12. Devins finished his career with a record of 140-45.

152 - Jacob Nolan (Saranac) — A sophomore, Nolan has won the Section VII title in all four years he has wrestled, with three state-place finishes in the four years (sixth at 99 in 2014, runner-up at 106 in 2015 and fourth place at 152 this season). Nolan had an 8-0 record in league and 31-7 for the season, giving him a 143-23 record with two seasons remaining.

160 - Nick Bushey (Peru) — Bushey scored his second straight Section VII title in 2017, with a 7-1 league record and season total of 29-11. The senior leaves with a career mark of 86-49.

170 - Austin Trombley (No. Adirondack) — The senior finished six wins shy of the career Section VII wins total with a 203-42 overall record. The five-time Section VII champion had a 7-1 league record this season and a total mark of 37-7.

182 - Chance Lapier (AuSable Valley) — The Patriot junior scored his second straight title at 182 and was the only Section VII wrestler to finish the 2017 season with a win, landing a third place finish in the state meet. Lapier was 8-0 in league and 44-2 for the season, the top mark among Section VII wrestlers, giving him a career record of 106-14.

195 - Sean Ahern (Saranac) — Ahern scored his Section VII title in his senior year with a 29-9 record (7-1 in league). Ahern finished his career with a record of 86-61.

220 - Cole McKee (Peru) — McKee was perfect in the CVAC (8-0) in scoring his first Section VII title in his junior season, with a record of 22-11. Overall, McKee will enter his senior season with a mark of 86-61.

285 - Clay Watts (Beekmantown) — Watts reclaimed his spot as the heavyweight champion of Section VII after previously earning the title in 2015. Watts finished sixth at the state meet, earning a league record of 8-0, season record of 41-1 and finishing his senior year with 109 wins and 44 losses.

Coaching staff: Gary Edwards, Mike Hogan, Alex Ekstrom, Mike Seymour, Chad Robinson and Mike Carter - Peru.

Co-Wrestler of the Year: Austin Trombley - NAC; Colin Hogan - Peru.

Sportsmen of Year: Anthony Cartee - Beekmantown

Official of Year: Phalen Miner

Champion of Champions: Colin Hogan - Peru

Sportsmanship award: AuSable Valley

Second team:

99 - Sawyer Bruce, 11. Beekmantown — 80-45 career, 39-6 season, 6-2 CVAC

106 - Jordan Daniels, 12, Saranac — 103-70 record (fifth woman to earn 100 wins in NYSPHSAA), 22-12 season, 6-2 CVAC

113 - Connor Witkiewicz, 9, Peru — 31-19 career, 21-10 season, 6-2 CVAC

120 - Noah Clausen, 10, Saranac — 58-19 career, 24-9 season, 4-3 CVAC

126 - Alex Christman, 9, Saranac — 2017 Section VII champion, 25-15 career, 25-13 season, 6-1 CVAC

132 - Morgan Scholtis, 12, Saranac — 36-50 career, 17-17 season, 5-3 CVAC

138 - Andrew Rivera, 11, Saranac — 45-44 career, 24-14 season, 6-2 CVAC

145 - Jace Filion, 10, NAC — 102-52 career, 29-14 season, 602 CVAC

152 - Logan Graves, 12, Beekmantown — 77-47 career, 36-11 season, 6-2 CVAC

160 - Chad King, 12, NAC — 100-64 career, 28-8 season, 5-2 CVAC

170 - Mike Hayes, 12, Peru — 55-27 career, 21-9 season, 6-1 CVAC

182 - Jaden Maldanado, 10, Beekmantown — 66-56 career, 29-17 season, 5-3 CVAC.

195 - Mason Maulding, 10, Peru — 23-20 career, 18-12 season, 50-3 CVAC

220 - Quinton Lacey, 12, Beekmantown — 63-73 career, 31-11 season, 6-2 CVAC

285 - Owen Rock, 10, Saranac — 40-16 career, 24-4 season, 6-1 CVAC