Cycle Adirondacks will roll up Aug. 19

SARANAC LAKE — Cycle Adirondacks, a week-long road cycling tour, begins on Aug. 19.

Hundreds of cyclists from over 30 states and provinces are expected to arrive in Schroon Lake for the annual ride.

Created in 2015 by the Wildlife Conservation Society Adirondack Program, this year’s event will feature overnight stops in Schroon Lake on Aug. 19-21, Keene Valley on Aug. 21-23 and Saranac Lake on Aug. 23-25.

Live entertainment is planned in each town.

At Schroon Lake’s Woods Lodge Lawn, the Willie Playmore Band will perform Aug. 19 at 7 p.m., Stephen Gratto & Sons will perform Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. and Howl on Wheels Story Slam is set for Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

At the Keene Valley Country Club, Lostdog will perform alongside artist Kaz on Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. On Aug. 22, the Adirondack Wildlife Refuge will present a live animal experience at 7 p.m. A story slam will follow at 7:30 p.m.

In Saranac Lake, Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra will perform in Riverside Park at 7 p.m. on Aug. 23. On Aug. 24, Josh Clement will perform from 5-7 p.m., followed by a party on the patio at the Waterhole featuring a performance by the Medicinals from 7-9 p.m.

The ride will also touch more than 20 other Adirondack communities along the 2017 route.

Among them are North Creek, Brant Lake, Westport, Elizabethtown, Jay, Lake Placid, Tupper Lake, Wilmington, Ausable Forks, Keene and North Hudson.

For more information, visit cycleadirondacks.com.