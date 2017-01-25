Dan Lennon returns to lead Peru indoor team

× Dan Lennon coaching. Photo by Keith Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH — At the end of a race, you can find Dan Lennon looking over split times.

A few years ago, he would have been looking over them for himself, trying to figure out how to get the edge he needed to become a state and national champion.

Now, he is reviewing those times with members of the Peru indoor track and field team not as an athlete, but as their coach.

Lennon, who racked up his individual titles as a standout for the Indians and went on to be part of a national championship-winning Syracuse University cross country team, is now back and helping the next generation of Peru runners who not only get to see Lennon as a past great, but as an athlete still competing and striving for the top levels of the sport.

“I’m excited with how the team has all been working hard and they have been good at putting their success in their own hands,” Lennon said. “They all have been working hard and they have been maturing more and more.”

Ella Messner, who came out for indoor track for the first time in her racing career, said having Lennon has been a huge influence on her times and style.

“He’s tough,” Messner said. “The workouts have been pretty crazy but I think everyone is getting a lot better. I have friends on other teams who tell me how cool it is to have him as our coach. We’re pretty lucky.”

Messner added her first impressions of her new coach came when she was younger, watching her brother run.

“My brother raced against him a little bit — got destroyed by him,” she said. “He’s kind of a legend for runners around our school.”

While Messner was one of the athletes who knew Lennon’s story when he first started coaching, more and more have realized his position in the program.

There’s a plaque in the school lobby of my national championship and sometimes I’ll be sitting in the lobby and a kid will yell out, ‘hey coach, is that you,’” he said. “I think it helps for both of us that we both understand the sport and are experiencing the sport at the same time rather than me saying you have to do this or hit this time. I tell them they can do this to if they put in the commitment and hard work into it.”

During his time as a member of the Orange cross country team, Lennon started to get the coaching bug.

I always kind of thought it would be fun to coach,” he said. “It’s always nice to give back to the sport and it’s almost more exciting — I know at times I am definitely more nervous as a coach.”

In returning to the North Country, Lennon started working with the Plattsburgh State cross country team as a volunteer coach. It was during that time that Peru Athletic Director Jason Brown came to him with an offer to coach indoor.

“I was very excited,” he said. “I can incorporate some of the stuff I learned in high school and college to work with several different athletes.”

Lennon said his philosophy as a coach is to motivate the athletes to feel the same way about the sport he does.

“I would like to see the culture be treated the same way as I treat it, which is my life,” he said. “This is a sport that is highly competitive, one of the most competitive sports in the world. You want to see your Alma mater be successful and you want to see your records be broken.”

Currently, Lennon is not only coaching the athletes at Peru, but is also being coached as he prepares for the upcoming professional running season.

“It’s nice to be in a competitive mode and have a coach of your own while you are coaching athletes,” he said. “I understand both aspects because sometimes there are days that are not going well and days you just need rest rather than saying just suck it up, you can tell something is not right and you know something needs to change. It definitely makes me feel for the athletes more.”

For Lennon, this season will be followed by a break from coaching, as he will focus his sights on two goals: law school completion and a spot on the 2020 United States Olympic team.

“We are going to start with 15K races this year and maybe in the late fall do some half marathons then and throughout 2018,” Lennon said about his plans to make Team USA. “In 2019, we start to make the adjustment to marathon so in 2020 the goal is the marathon trials and if all goes well, running the marathon in Tokyo.”

All the while, Lennon said his old school and new athletes will be in his heart.

“I want to come back here,” he said. There are some eighth graders who I think are going to be great. If everything goes right and they stick with it, they could be very successful in this sport. I love doing this and I hope I will get to come back and continue working with these kids.”