Dechene, shooting for Long Lake, makes school, section history

× Lillian Dechene became the 12th player in 2017-18 to reach the 1,000-point career scoring mark. Photo by Keith Lobdell

CROWN POINT | While 11 other players had preceded Lillian Dechene in reaching the 1,000-point career mark this season, none had the recognition to be the first player in their program’s history to do so.

On a three-pointer early in the first quarter, Dechene became the first player from Long Lake Central School to reach the milestone, scoring it in her second-to-last high school game against Crown Point Feb. 15. The senior totaled nine points in the Lady Orange’s 57-32 loss against the Lady Panthers.

“I just shot it and I was really hoping it was going in,” Dechene said of her jumper, set up near the top of the key on a screen play. “This is what I have been dreaming about my whole career. I’m the first girl from Long Lake to do it and I had 84 points to make this week. It was just amazing. My team really helped me out this season.”

Dechene said she was excited to be part of a season where so many other players had joined the 1,000-point list, having played against several of them.

“I know people who have made it and it is so awesome,” Dechene said. “They all get on the floor and play their hardest every game and especially against each other.”

While not playing on a team that had deep playoff runs, Dechene said there were a lot of lessons she learned as a member of the Orange.

“Play with what you have,” she said. “With the coaches I have had they each have given me different food for thought.”

The Orange ended their season in a MVAC crossover game against Chazy.