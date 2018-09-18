Defending C semifinalist Lake Placid shaping into form

× Lake Placid’s Sebastian Narvaez looks to control the ball against Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport’s Matthew Pribble during their Sept. 12 meeting. Hemsley praised Narvaez for having his best game of the season against the Griffins as the Blue Bombers seek to continue to improve throughout the season as they seek their seventh straight Class C sectional title and a return to the state playoffs. Photo by Keith Lobdell

WESTPORT | The goal for every team is to improve upon your performance from practice to practice, game to game.

For the Lake Placid Blue Bombers, the new season has gone according to that plan.

“This was as good of a performance as I could ask for at this point in the season,” head coach Stuart Hemsley said after the Blue Bombers 1-0 win over Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Sept. 12.

“We came off our best training session of the year the day before. We are playing with only three seniors so the key is to improve upon each effort. What I like is we played a better game (at Westport) today then we did when we were here last season.”

“It is nice to see we played better here than the last time we were here last fall,” said junior Novick, who scored the lone goal for the Blue Bombers against the Griffins. “We hope to keep improving our skills in each practice and each game.”

Last year, the Blue Bombers kept their Class C championship streak intact at six, while advancing to the school’s first Class C final four, where they were defeated 4-0 by Byron Bergen/Eden.

“The final four last season was just a dream accomplishment for us,” Hemsley said. “Right now, we are focused on being ready to play soccer in late October. If we are still playing in November, that would be remarkable.”

The Blue Bombers also return several players from the final four team. The team also has a majority of underclassmen, which could be a positive not only for this year but to continue to build the program.

For Hemsley, the key is to keep the team focused on playing soccer together.

“Tonight’s game was a total team performance,” he said. “We had all 11 working together and we were able to get a win. It was a great performance for the boys. We knew we were going to get a good game from the Griffins after they played Chazy so close (a 2-1 loss for EL/W).”

Goalie Jack Armstrong made five saves in the win, while Griffins goalie Brandon Tromblee made four saves.