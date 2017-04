× Expand Keith Lobdell Jill Lobdell The DeJordy sisters

SYRACUSE — Seton Catholic’s sister trio of the DeJordy sisters kicked off their outdoor season at the ESM Speciality Qualifying Invitational at East Syracuse-Minoa High School. Sophomore Sofia DeJordy was third overall in the 2,000m Steeple chase in a time of 8:17.50.

Freshman Lea DeJordy and eighth grader Savannah DeJordy competed in the 800m. Lea was eighth overall in 2:38.79 and Savannah was 12th in 2:41.29.