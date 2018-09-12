Desso, Peru open CVAC gymnastics season with win

× 1 of 2 Expand Rylee Desso of Peru was the all around winner in the opening CVAC gymnastics meet of the year between the Indians and PHS Sept. 7. Photo by Keith Lobdell × 2 of 2 Expand Morgan Hughes of Plattsburgh High School placed second for the Hornets in the all around during the opening meet of the year in CVAC gymnastics. Photo by Keith Lobdell Prev Next

PERU | While the landscape of CVAC gymnastics may have changed for the 2018 season, one thing remained the same.

Peru looks like an early favorite to claim the regular season and sectional titles.

The Indians scored a 159.00-148.85 victory over the Plattsburgh High Lady Hornets in the first meet of the year Sept, 7, with Rylee Desso scored the win in the all around over PHS’s Morgan Hughes.

“It was so cool — something I have not done in five years of gymnastics,” Desso said, referring to the stranglehold that had been at the top of the podium by former Peru standout Delaney Brown.

“It was so cool to have the lead and my goal is to continue to improve every meet and make it to the state competition,” added Desso.

For Hughes, the goal for the season is to rise up the podium, as she has finished second in the sectional all around for the past three years.

“I am definitely working to improve but also to help my teammates improve throughout the season,” Hughes said. “It’s nice to know there is going to be a close battle this year with Rylee and Lauren (Gonyo of Beekmantown).”

“We are hoping to continue our winning streak and we really want to enjoy this season,” said Indian coach Brittany Goddeau. “What is nice is that the team is so evenly matched and some of our best competitions are the ones that happen in practice.”

“I am pleased the girls have come together and are pushing themselves,” said PHS coach Janice Trudeau after the meet. “I am in my 30th year of coaching, and this is the earliest the season has ever started, but it is good to have a meet under our belt as we prepare for Beekmantown.”

Desso and Hughes were followed on the podium by a quartet of Indians, as Allie Timmons, placed third, Jenna Swyers fourth, Madeline Witkiewicz fifth and Olivia Tarabula sixth overall.