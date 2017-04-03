Develop great soccer skills at CSJ camp

RUTLAND — College of St. Joseph is holding a youth soccer skills development camp April 18-19, providing a fun environment for players to develop their skills. The camp for boys and girls ages 7-14 will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the CSJ campus, located at 71 Clement Road in Rutland.

The cost of the two-day camp is $80, and all participants will receive a t-shirt and soccer ball. A $5 per child sibling discount is available. For more information and to register, visit www.csjfightingsaints.com/camps.