Vermont stock-car driver Jason Woodard was found to have an illegally altered tire following the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger Mini Milk Bowl earlier this month. Lab testing revealed that Woodard’s tire had been illegally altered. In addition to the disqualification, Woodard has been suspended from all competition at Thunder Road until July 19, 2018. He was fined $1,500.