Eagles hockey team falls in state semifinals

× Expand File photo Nathan Hebert

PLATTSBURGH — While the Beekmantown Eagles finished one game shy of their ultimate goal, it was a season where the team overcame inexperience and seeding to earn a trip to the state tournament.

The Eagles suffered a 6-0 loss at the hands of St. Lawrence in the NYSPHSAA Division II semifinals March 11, ending a season which, according to rankings, should have ended in the Section VII semifinals.

Instead, the Eagles defeated top-seeded Lake Placid and second seed Plattsburgh High before winning their regional final against Salmon River.

“I could not be more proud of a group of young men to accomplish what they did this season,” head coach Justin Frechette said. “To earn their third trip to the Final Four in just five years is a huge accomplishment and a testament to this team’s hard work and dedication to each other. Although we were unable to move on to the State Championship game, our season will be defined by the fact that a group of young men came together as the fourth seed in their own section and sacrificed for each other and accomplished what no one believed they could do, and made it all the way to the Final Four in Buffalo. Although the game did not go in our favor, this team believed in each other and represented their school community and Section VII in a way we all are so very proud of. I would also like to thank my five graduating seniors for their dedication and leadership they have exhibited over the last four years, they will be missed.”

Before heading to Buffalo, several players talked about how special the season was for them.

“It has been a grind,” said defender Ethan Davison, who scored the first goal of the playoffs. “We have been giving it all we have and stuck with the plan, and we are here. It is a lot of focus on what we have to do and putting the game plan together.”

“It has been crazy because we came into the playoffs as an underdog and we knew we had to fight,” said Nathan Hebert, who plays on the same line as Davison. “We started to grind and come together as a unit and it has never been better. Everything started to pick up game by game and the higher the stakes rise up.”

Assistant coach Blake Frechette said it has been a unique experience to watch the team come together.

“It is a different group,” he said. “They all have their own personalities in reference to style of play. It’s a young team that found itself about two-thirds of the way in to the season. It is a team that is continuing to grow. They support each other well and the communicate well. It’s like a dance where you get to the point where you do not event have to talk about what your partner is doing, you just go.”