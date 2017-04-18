Eagles, Hornets get onto the diamond — in South Carolina

× Kade Collins delivers a pitch for the Chazy Eagles April 17. For more photos from this game and NCCS v. PHS, visit mycapture.suncommunitynews.com. Photo by Keith Lobdell

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — It was a working vacation for the members for the Plattsburgh High School and Beekmantown varsity baseball programs over the spring break week, as they both competed in the Mingo Bay Classic April 10 through April 13.

For PHS, it was their first chance to play actual baseball after a month inside.

“We just wanted to get outside and play on a baseball field,” coach Jim Manchester said. “The last snowstorm really set us back. We were pleasantly surprised with our team’s ability to compete for not having had the opportunity to be outside much. It was good to see the competition for some key positions and how our kids performed.”

“This was our second time on a field as we traveled to Albany on April 5 for a game against Christian Brothers Academy (Class AA School),” said Beekmantown coach Eric Bell, “When we travel to the Mingo Bay Classic in Myrtle Beach we hope to face good competition, give players opportunities to improve and show what they can do, evaluate our needs for improvement, and work on improving each day. We were able to achieve all of these goals during our trip.”

While the Eagles went 0-4 with a pair of close losses in the tournament, the Hornets were able to post a 3-1 record, rallying back after an opening day one-run loss and an early, 12-2 deficit in their second game.

“We were fairly consistent,” Manchester said. “We had one bad inning of baseball. Pitching was pretty good for this time of year and we started to hit the ball from our second game on. It was good to see what players are capable of doing. They were able to show their “stuff” which gives the coaches confidence to use them in big game situations.”

“We faced a couple of schools out of Virginia and West Virginia that would be Class AA if they were in New York and Class A Sweet Home out of Amherst,” Bell said. “We faced strong competition and showed that we were up to the challenge. We did not win any games but we had a good opportunity to win every game. Our biggest success was against a school five times the size of ours from Virginia, we held them to one run through 6 and 2/3 innings. We lost the game on a ball that our centerfielder ran down in the deep gap but it bounced in and out of his glove in the bottom of the seventh with two outs and a 2-1 lead. This game showed the quality of baseball we have the ability to play.”

Bell said there were plenty of bright spots, including Alex Archer with eight hits in 12 at bats, five steals and nine RBI’s; Keenan Regan’s five hits and pitching five innings pitched with only one hit and one run allowed; Ryan Criss with five hits and Evan Burnell with four hits.

Bell said there is still plenty to do as they enter the CVAC season.

“We need to have better plate appearances with runners in scoring position,” he said. “We batted only .200 with runners in scoring position and struck out way too much. At the plate we struck out 32 times and walked only eight times. We faced multiple pitchers throwing high 70’s and low 80’s but that cannot be an excuse for not putting the ball in play. Our pitching staff needs to become more accurate and consistent on the mound. We walked/HBP 38 batters while only striking out 19. The large number of walks and our 12 errors in four games really made it difficult to find ways to win games. To their credit, our players worked hard to overcome these negatives and battle each game to the end.

“0-5 is the start to our season, it is not the end.”

In the games of April 10, both the Hornets and Eagles had one-run games not go their way. For Beekmantown, a four-run rally in the top of the sixth inning came up short as they dropped a 10-9 decision against Buckhannon-Upshur. Alex Archer drove in four runs for the Eagles, while Justin Carnahan and Evan Brunell each had a air of hits.

On April 11, a 3-1 lead was erased as Sweet Home scored four times in the sixth inning for a 7-3 win over the Eagles.

Archer had four hits and two RBI for Beekmantown.

On April 12, it was another chance for a win as the Eagles had a 2-1 lead heading into the seventh before Osbourn scored twice on the final play of the game to earn the 3-2 walkoff win.

Keenan Regan threw five solid innings while recording two hits at the plate, the same as Ryan Criss.

On the final day of the tournament April 13, a 10-run inning for Notre Dame ended Beekmantown’s tournament as part of a 15-5 loss. Alex Archer drove in two of the five runs for the Eagles with a pair of hits.