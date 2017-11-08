Eagles retain title

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Kaitlyn Bjelko looks to get the ball past the block of Peru’s Erin Sears during the Class B title game.

BEEKMANTOWN | After a season where every position of the floor was filled by a new player after their 2016 season, the Beekmantown Eagles were once again crowned champions of Class B volleyball.

The Eagles scored wins of 25-18, 25-14 and 25-19 to defeat the Peru Indians, 3-0, to earn the title.

“They did well and worked hard,” coach Shana Hileman said. “We made some key switches this week. We made changes to use some players better and utilize their strengths. We cleaned up some weaknesses that we had.”

“It was a really tough game,” said Kaitlyn Bjelko, who had six kills and four aces. “We prepared so long for this game. They played us really hard and didn’t make it easy.”

“I didn’t want this to be my last game, and I’m just so happy,” said Emily Morrissey, who led the team defensively with 25 digs. “Our communication is really great right now. Peru is really good to. They played amazing. Communication is what we have going for us for our next game.”

Peru played a strong defensive game, as Emily Higgins had 25 digs along with 16 more from Lauryn Clary.

The Eagles will next play in the regional finals Saturday, Nov. 11, 12:30 p.m. at Saranac High School.

— JIll Lobdell contributed to this report