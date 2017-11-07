Chazy heading back to Middletown

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Chazy’s Bryan McAfee, seen here against Willsboro, scored the lone goal for the Eagles Nov. 4.

PLATTSBURGH | Once again, the Chazy Eagles and Madrid-Waddington Yellowjackets thrilled in a 1-0 game in the Class D regional final Nov. 4.

There was a lot less time off the clock when the Eagles struck this year, as Bryan McAfee scored in the 30th minute to give Chazy another chance at their eighth Class D title in beating the Yellowjackets.

The top-ranked Eagles continued their impressive shutout run, which has spanned the Division II regular season and sectionals.

“I think they have been playing better and better as the year has progressed,” head coach Rob McAuliffe said. “Before the season started up, the kids set a lofty goal of this being the place where we want to be and now we are two games away.”

FINAL FOUR FOE

The Eagles will now play fourth ranked Lafayette in the Class D semifinals, a team that comes in with a record of — yes, you’re reading this right — 4-15-0.

At the end of the regular season, Lafayette was stripped of their unbeaten season because they had been using ineligible players from a merger with the Welcome Institute that was never approved by their governing section.

As a result, four players from the then-Class C merge were taken off the team. Those four students attended Welcome, which is housed in the same building as Lafayette High.

As a result, the Fighting Violets were stripped of all wins but allowed to participate in the Class D tournament as their BEDS numbers decreased, giving them the only four wins on their official record.

“We know they are a talented team with some very dangerous forwards,” McAuliffe said. “We know we will have our hands full, especially on the defense, but we are going into this game with a lot of confidence.”

The Eagles and Fighting Violets will face off in the Class D semifinal Saturday, Nov. 11, 8:30 a.m. on the Middletown High School turf field. The winners will face off in the Class D championship game on the Middletown grass field Sunday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m.