Eldredge, Cutts promoted in sports medicine

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury College has announced two promotions within the sports medicine department. Rachel Eldredge has been elevated to the assistant director of Sports Medicine, while Matt Cutts has earned the title of associate athletic trainer.

“I want to offer my congratulations to Rachel and Matt on their promotions,” said Director of Sports Medicine Kelly Cray. “They are both key assets in our department on a daily basis, and it is great to see them rewarded for all of their hard work.”

Eldredge has been an athletic trainer at Middlebury since January 2003, and tabbed as an Associate Athletic Trainer in 2013. Originally from Idaho, she graduated from the University of La Verne in 2001, where she majored in sports medicine with an emphasis in athletic training. Eldredge worked as a graduate assistant at Lindenwood University where she covered field hockey, women’s soccer, men’s wrestling and softball, while earning her master’s degree in health management in 2002.

Since joining the Middlebury staff, Eldredge has earned other certifications as a strength and conditioning specialist, functional movement screen, CATZ coach and corrective exercise specialist. She is also certified as an orthotic specialist who specializes in biomechanical evaluation, orthotic casting and constructing orthotics.

Cutts joined the sports medicine staff in the summer of 2015. He came to Middlebury after serving as the head athletic trainer at Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, Arizona.

He returned to the northeast after spending time with Physiotherapy Associates in Arizona where he also served at Pinnacle High School. While at Pinnacle, he was responsible for 20 varsity sports and over 750 student-athletes. Cutts received his bachelor’s degree from Keene State in 2009 and four years later earned a master’s degree in 2013 from Indiana State University.

Prior to his time in Arizona, Cutts spent two seasons in the National Football League as an intern in the athletic training department with the New England Patriots. He worked for two years at Bryant University in Rhode Island before returning to school for a secondary degree in athletic training.