Elite dirt track series coming to Plattsburgh

Airborne Park Speedway Director John Walker announces the World of Outlaws Dirt Track racing series will make a stop in Plattsburgh July 25, the first time the top-level dirt racing series has made an appearance locally.

PLATTSBURGH | One of the most popular motor sports dirt racing series will be coming to Plattsburgh this July.

The World of Outlaws will be at the Airborne Park Speedway July 25 for a night of racing, promising the fastest times anyone has seen on the half-mile track.

Tickets will go on sale Jan. 29, with organizers promising to add more information through the World of Outlaws channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and more in the coming weeks.

“This started about a week before Christmas when I found out a track in Ontario had lost this race,” said Airborne Speedway director John Walker at a press conference on Monday. “I immediately sent an email to World of Outlaws. The next thing you know, we were having a phone conference on getting it together.”

The World of Outlaws racing series, known as “The Greatest Show on Dirt,” is the premier dirt course racing series, paying out over $6 million in purses throughout the season and paying around $52,000 in purses for the July 25 event.

Outlaw drivers often make the jump into NASCAR racing series: Owners Tony Stewart and Kasey Kahne are current top series NASCAR stars who have run in the Outlaw series.

The series travels throughout the country starting in February and running through the beginning of November.

BEST OF THE BEST

The July 25 event, which happens in the second half of the World of Outlaws series, will be a big time event for points drivers.

“I wanted to make things exciting to bring the community and the fans together,” said Walker. “I am very proud to bring this event to the area and I am excited to see where this will take us into the future.”

“You can expect to see all of the top 10 in points for the series at this event,” said Robby Knowles, Airborne media director. “You never know for sure who will be at the event, and I would not want to drop any names, but you can expect the top names in the sport will be there at an important time of the season. There is a pretty good following and they also get drivers who won’t run a full schedule but will run selected Outlaw events.”