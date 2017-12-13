Elks hoop shoot held

Winners announced for free throw event

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga Elks Lodge 1494 recently hosted a free throw competition at the Ticonderoga High School gym.

WINNERS

Boys, ages 8-9: 1st, Jackson Dorsett, 2nd, Parker Davis; Girls: none.

Boys, ages 10-11: 1st, Ryan Gijanto; 2nd, Reese Pertak; Girls: 10-11: 1st, Sara Pound, 2nd, Keirra Bechard, 3rd, Kaylee Bishop.

Boys, ages 12-13: 1st, Carter Perroh, 2nd, Kaidon Bishop; Girls, 12-13: 1st, Sophia Dorsett, 2nd, Jaelyn Whitford.

A luncheon, prizes and awards followed the competition.