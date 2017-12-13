Elks hoop shoot held

Photo provided
These are the kids who won the Ticonderoga Elks Free Throw Competition. Adults are, from left, Elks Hoop Shoot Chairman Michael Shaw, Past Grand Exalted Ruler David R. Carr, and Exalted Ruler Peggy Lamb.
TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga Elks Lodge 1494 recently hosted a free throw competition at the Ticonderoga High School gym.
WINNERS
Boys, ages 8-9: 1st, Jackson Dorsett, 2nd, Parker Davis; Girls: none.
Boys, ages 10-11: 1st, Ryan Gijanto; 2nd, Reese Pertak; Girls: 10-11: 1st, Sara Pound, 2nd, Keirra Bechard, 3rd, Kaylee Bishop.
Boys, ages 12-13: 1st, Carter Perroh, 2nd, Kaidon Bishop; Girls, 12-13: 1st, Sophia Dorsett, 2nd, Jaelyn Whitford.
A luncheon, prizes and awards followed the competition.