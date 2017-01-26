Ellsworth wins steer wrestling title

× Expand Olin Ellsworth

LAKE GEORGE — Olin Ellsworth, 35, of Warrensburg has chosen an occupation that only the hardy would pursue.

On a few dozen weekends through the year, Ellsworth rides a galloping horse towards a fleeing 550-pound steer, jumps off his horse, jams his feet into the dirt, wraps his arms around the charging beast’s horns, and twists hard to throw the animal off its feet — as quickly as possible.

Expert rodeo cowboys do it in a few seconds — and Ellsworth, a steer wrestler since he was 14, has a reputation of being among the best in the bruising sport.

Two weekends ago, he won the title of 2016 Steer Wrestling Champion of the First Frontier Rodeo circuit. He earned the prize by accumulating the most points competing throughout 2015 in rodeos from Maine to Virginia, against about 30 other leading steer wrestlers.

He was presented with the championship buckle, commemorative saddle and prize money at the First Frontier Circuit Finals Rodeo held in Harrisburg Pa. from Jan. 12-14.

Winning the championship title, he’s earned the right to represent the northeastern U.S. as a competitor in the Ram National Circuit Rodeo Finals, scheduled for April 6 through April 9 in Kissimmee, Fla.

This is his second First Frontier steer wrestling championship. He also won the 2014 title.

Olin started his rodeo career by calf roping as early as age 7, and began steer wrestling at age 14, he said.

“I jumped my first steer at Ridin’ Hy Ranch in Warrensburg,” he said. “It was scary, but it was over before I knew it!”

As a teenager, he learned the fine points of steer wrestling from his father Wayde and a family friend, Greg Bennett of Lake Luzerne. Olin’s younger brother Lee learned the skills too — and he’s now in Texas, involved in rodeo sports.

Olin and Lee attended Warrensburg High School, and they both continued their education at Tarleton State University in Texas, competing on Tarleton’s rodeo team that has won seven national championships since 1947, including one in 2015.

Olin has been competing in calf and team roping as well as steer wrestling since high school.

Their grandfather, Dave Reynolds, and their uncles have been involved in rodeo competition for many years.

Local rodeo fans have seen the Ellsworths and Dave, Ben and Jeff Reynolds compete at the annual Adirondack Stampede Rodeo in Glens Falls as well as at Painted Pony Ranch and Ridin’ Hy. Olin Ellsworth has been competing in the Adirondack Stampede since 1999.

Olin moved back to Warren County several years ago. He’s employed as a project manager for Kubricky Construction of Glens Falls.

Ellsworth said he’s planning to compete in the cowhand sports locally as much as possible this year.

“I’ll be back this year at Painted Pony, competing in as many pro rodeos as they have, I’ll be there,” he said.