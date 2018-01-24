Empire State Winter Games return

× Expand File photo The Empire State Winter Games will take place from Feb. 1-4 based in Lake Placid and held throughout the North Country region. They feature many of the sports you will see in the Winter Olympics later this month in South Korea, including figure skating.

LAKE PLACID | Can’t afford a ticket to South Korea and still want to check out sports of the Olympiad?

Lake Placid will once again host the Empire State Winter Games Feb. 1-4, with events continuing to spread throughout the North Country.

Several current Olympians, including Codie Bascue, Tommy Biesemeyer, Andrew Weibrecht, Lowell Bailey, Tim Burke and luger Chris Mazdzer, have used the Empire State Winter Games as their training grounds to make it to an Olympic team.

Others use the annual event as a chance to keep competitive in their favorite winter sport and as a chance to ski, slide and skate where the best in a the world have also competed.

“I’ve always loved competing in Lake Placid,” said Weibrecht, a three-time Olympian with his inclusion on the 2018 squad. “These are truly world-class venues, and there are very few places worldwide with the ability to host all winter sports.”

OPENING CEREMONY, ANTHEM

The 38th Empire State Winter Games Opening Ceremony will take place Feb. 1 in the most famous of American hockey rinks, the Herb Brooks Arena.

In addition to the Parade of Athletes and high-flying trampoline demonstrations, 12 members of the Brooklyn Children’s Theater are teaming up with Nik and the Nice Guys to debut the new ESWG anthem.

Students began preparing “Ever Higher (Excelsior)”, shortly after the New Year. The anthem, with music written by Lawrence Rush and lyrics by Eric Granger, is the first of its kind for the Empire State Winter Games.

SPECTATOR VILLAGE

In seeking the bigger and better, an expanded outdoor village located on Lake Placid’s Main Street will anchor Games.

New Village features include a zipline, snow tubing, local food and brews, live music and event coverage, and a high-energy winter bike competition.

“It’s more than a competition—it’s a festival. If you come with a family, there’s something for everyone to do,” says Tyler Berliner, a two-time ESWG competitor who now advises the winter bike sport director. “With the bike races in downtown Lake Placid, amateur athletes will experience the type of cheering you get at the professional level.”

New features include a two-stage zipline over the winter bike course; craft beer, soups and chili provided by local chefs and restaurants, called “A Taste of the Games.”