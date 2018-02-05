Evan Graney makes history again

× Ticonderoga’s Evan Graney rises for a shot against Northeastern Clinton on Jan. 30. The all star guard set a new record, surpassing uncle Brendan Graney and former record holder Bill Brennan on the all-time school scoring list. Photo by Jill Lobdell

CHAMPLAIN | For the second time this year, Evan Graney did not have an idea of what was about to happen until right before.

“I had an idea when he was drawing up plays for me to score even though I wasn’t hitting very much, but I didn’t really think about it,” said Graney of the plays leading up to his bucket, which made him the leading scorer in Ticonderoga Central School history against Northeastern Clinton Central School (NCCS) on Jan. 30.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Graney after the game, “It’s never been a definite goal of mine, but it’s definitely an honor. Outscoring my uncle (Brendan) feels really good. He’s helped me so much along the way, and it makes it even better.”

Brendan finished his career as the second leading scorer in Sentinel history at 1,290, one point shy of Bill Brennan, who set the mark at 1,291 over 30 years ago. Evan finished the win against the Cougars with 16 points, giving him 1,294 for his career.

Coach Joe Defayette said they treated this milestone the same way they treated his quest for 1,000 points — “in silence.”

“We didn’t talk about it,” Defayette said. “We were trying to get it over with so we didn’t have to think about it down the road.”

Once Graney hit the milestone shot in the third quarter, the game was stopped and a presentation was led by NCCS coach Robb Garrand.

“At that point, I had an idea,” Graney said. “I’d like to thank Northeastern Clinton for doing this for me tonight. It was really generous of them.”

“I’d like to second that,” Defayette said. “I would like to thank Robb and everyone up here because it was really nice.”

Graney also got to share the moment with another person who has been on his bench throughout his high school career in Ticonderoga assistant and father Michael Graney.

“It was really neat,” Evan said. “He’s been right by my side ever since I started playing basketball, so it was really cool to have him with me.”

The night was one in what has been numerous accolades to flow in for the senior three-sport athlete, who has played in a state title football game, regional final basketball and baseball game, and has been named to the all-state team in two sports.

For Evan, however, he was more worried about the outcome of the game and where the team can go from here.

“Yeah, it’s a special moment, but at the end of the day, it’s about winning games,” he said. “If we win, that would be better than this record or other accomplishments.”

— Jill Lobdell contributed to this story