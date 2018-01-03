Expansion of Castleton athletics led by Wolk

× Expand Photo by Castleton University Outgoing Castleton University President Dave Wolk led the effort to make the institution a leader in Vermont college-level athletics.

CASTLETON | On Dec. 1, Dave Wolk served his final day as the president of Castleton University. It was capped by several announcements, most notably the decision by the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) Board of Trustees to rededicate Spartan Stadium as Dave Wolk Stadium next fall.

Wolk was university president for 16 years, the longest tenure in the history of the institution. In that time, he worked to increase the student population and enhance the Castleton experience.

When Wolk took over in 2001, Castleton sponsored 12 varsity sports: baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, softball, and men’s and women’s tennis. There were some historical moments of Castleton athletics in the 20th century: the men’s soccer team’s NAIA Co-Championship in 1963, current NBA head coach Stan Van Gundy leading the men’s basketball team to the NAIA Tournament in the mid-1980s, and numerous Mayflower Conference titles across the board.

In his inaugural address on Sept. 26, 2002, Wolk listed three major capital improvement projects that needed to be undertaken within five years. “Second, we need to improve our athletic facilities, including the development of a state-of-the-art fitness center,” Wolk said.

Immediately, Wolk began positioning Castleton State College for athletic success, successfully applying for full membership in the North Atlantic Conference starting in 2002-03. He then began the process of expanding the athletic offerings at Castleton, returning field hockey to varsity status after a 12-year hiatus.

A Vermont native, Wolk felt that increasing the number of winter sports would keep more prospective students in the state. Starting in 2003-04, Castleton offered men’s and women’s alpine skiing and men’s and women’s ice hockey as varsity sports. He once again added to the fall schedule in 2005 with the inclusion of men’s golf and women’s volleyball within the Spartan athletic program.

Meanwhile, he oversaw renovations of current residence halls as well as the building of new structures such as Castleton Hall and the Houses to account for the enrollment increase. In the spring of 2006, Wolk was elected as Chair of the NAC Presidents Council as the conference began awarding automatic bids to NCAA Tournaments for its champions.