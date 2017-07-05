Fans to get summer visit from Olympians

LAKE PLACID — Before they start the final push to prepare themselves for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, several of the world’s top athletes will take time to meet fans at the Olympic Museum from July 6 through Aug. 17.

“The Meet an Olympian program is a unique opportunity for visitors to speak with several regional Olympians about their journey to the games and learn more about what it takes to be an Olympic athlete,” Jon Lundin of ORDA said.

Events will be held from 3 until 5 p.m. (unless otherwise noted) each Thursday throughout the month of July and into the first Thursday of August.

The first Meet an Olympian will be with women’s ski jumper, Tara Geraghty-Moats, a hopeful for the 2018 team.

According to her website, Moats started jumping when she was nine years old and was named to the development team by 15 and advanced to the national team after finishing fifth at the 2013 national championships, coming off of two knee injuries, with doctors telling her she would not be able to ski jump again.

“I missed ski jumping (when I was injured),” she said. “Not only the rush of the air, the speed, and the view of the ground, but also the reminder that rules can be bent, that impossibilities can be possible.”

On July 13 from 1-3 p.m., silver and bronze medalist and hometown Olympian Andrew Weibrecht will be at the Olympic Museum.

Weibrecht, looking to take part in his third Olympics, had an impressive 2016-17 season, with five top ten finishes with four coming in the Super-G event.

He won the bronze in the Super-G event in the 2010 games and advanced up the podium to silver in the 2014 games.

It will be all about the biathlon July 20 from 1-3 p.m., as the defending 20k World Champion, Lowell Bailey, who grew up on the snow of Old Forge and Lake Placid, will be joined by teammate and fellow three-time Olympian Tim Burke of Paul Smiths.

Bailey’s best Olympic finish was an eight place in 2014, while finishing ninth as a member of the relay team in 2006.