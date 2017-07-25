Farrell ‘tunes up’ for Hawaii with Lake Placid Ironman win

× Amy Farrell of Tupper Lake captured the women’s title at Ironman Lake Placid. Photo by Jill Lobdell

LAKE PLACID — Tupper Lake’s Amy Farrell had already reserved a spot for herself at the Ironman World Championships later this year in Hawaii.

On July 23, she took a victory lap.

Farrell completed the Lake Placid Ironman Triathlon in a time of 9 hours and 46 minutes, earning the women’s title.

“Every loop kind of surprised me,” Farrell said. “A lot of them were faster and exciting. My first swim lap it was fast and I went with it. It was clear and smooth and then I got through the people very fast. My bike lap went really fast. That made me a little nervous, but I felt really good. Both my power and heart rate was really good. I was really excited to pass my bike off and start running.”

While Farrell said she would never say it out loud, she accomplished her first goal — to win.

“I always enjoy Lake Placid. My family is here,” she said. There is a lot of good places to run and bike and it is beautiful. I also wanted to beat 10 hours. I believe I hit both of those goals. I wasn’t sure on the bikes if that was going to happen, but it did. I really didn’t know what to think.”

Farrell said she has already started to train for Koana, where the world championships will be held. Already, she has cut some major time off her personal best.

“I qualified for that race in the Iron Man North Carolina and this was a tuneup for that race,” she said. “10:13 was the last time I did as a pro. I’m going to take a couple of weeks easy and then get back at it. I’ll be in the 40-49. I am super excited for Koana.”

Farrell also said she appreciated the support from the hometown crowd.

“My whole family, my sister, parents and nieces and friends came out,” she said. “I was a little nervous because I signed up for this race just as a family vacation. My coach is here, I got two athletes on my team that are racing, and a couple of athletes that I am training are racing.