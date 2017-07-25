Farrell ‘tunes up’ for Hawaii with Lake Placid Ironman win

Amy Farrell of Tupper Lake captured the women’s title at Ironman Lake Placid.
Photo by Jill Lobdell
LAKE PLACID — Tupper Lake’s Amy Farrell had already reserved a spot for herself at the Ironman World Championships later this year in Hawaii.
On July 23, she took a victory lap.
Farrell completed the Lake Placid Ironman Triathlon in a time of 9 hours and 46 minutes, earning the women’s title.
“Every loop kind of surprised me,” Farrell said. “A lot of them were faster and exciting. My first swim lap it was fast and I went with it. It was clear and smooth and then I got through the people very fast. My bike lap went really fast. That made me a little nervous, but I felt really good. Both my power and heart rate was really good. I was really excited to pass my bike off and start running.”
While Farrell said she would never say it out loud, she accomplished her first goal — to win.
“I always enjoy Lake Placid. My family is here,” she said. There is a lot of good places to run and bike and it is beautiful. I also wanted to beat 10 hours. I believe I hit both of those goals. I wasn’t sure on the bikes if that was going to happen, but it did. I really didn’t know what to think.”
Farrell said she has already started to train for Koana, where the world championships will be held. Already, she has cut some major time off her personal best.
“I qualified for that race in the Iron Man North Carolina and this was a tuneup for that race,” she said. “10:13 was the last time I did as a pro. I’m going to take a couple of weeks easy and then get back at it. I’ll be in the 40-49. I am super excited for Koana.”
Farrell also said she appreciated the support from the hometown crowd.
“My whole family, my sister, parents and nieces and friends came out,” she said. “I was a little nervous because I signed up for this race just as a family vacation. My coach is here, I got two athletes on my team that are racing, and a couple of athletes that I am training are racing.
“The conditions were great,” she added. “The crowds were amazing. The aid stations were helpful. Just Lake Placid coming through town, I had tears in my eyes.”
Men’s champion Brett McMahon said the Lake Placid course is the hardest course he has raced, which he completed in 8:14:04.
“I was supposed to run in the Iron Man Lake Tahoe, but because of the fires they had to cancel,” McMahon said. “This was the next best challenge in North America. I had to work hard on it and it was worth it.”
The top local finisher in the men’s event was Colin Delaney from Pale Placid, who completed the course in 10:15:36.
Ryan Lobato, Iron Man public relations officer, said Lake Placid once again showed their sporting spirit.
“The volunteers that come from all over the country, they make these races what they are,” Lobato said. “We seem to have a lot more that come to Lake Placid than most of the other races. It just goes to show what type of community Lake Placid is.”
Local Ironmen and women
With 23 starting the day and 19 completing the course, the following is a list of local competitors in the Lake Placid Ironman and how they fared July 23:
Participant Time
Amy Farrell, Tupper Lake 9:46:00 CHAMPION
Colin Delaney, Lake Placid 10:15:36
Sean Davis, Lake Placid 10:46:31
Caitlin Skufca, Wilmington 11:34:48
Brittany Friedrich, Keeseville 11:42:53
Joseph Currie, Lake Placid 12:38:45
Jacob Painter, Keeseville 12:53:37
Robert Tebo, Tupper Lake 12:56:01
Jennifer Ketchell, Au Sable Forks 13:09:27
Tom Gavin, Diamond Point 13:15:13
Kirk Fasking, Lake Placid 13:15:35
Michael Morrow, Plattsburgh 13:20:10
Edward Kane, Lake Placid 13:36.28
Wendie Bishop, Morrisonville 13:45:42
Alicia Chase, Cadyville 14:16:04
Brian Delaney, Lake Placid 14:00:54
Veronica Byers, Lake Placid 15:07:28
Jennifer Kazmiercak, Keene Valley 15:18:04
Steve Peters, Peru 15:38:16
Jacquelyn Bentley, Wilmington 15:45:24
Ish Ramos, Peru 1:52:16 thru swim
April Myers, Saranac Lake 1:53:32 thru swim
Jason Burdo, Au Sable Forks 4:34:41 thru bike